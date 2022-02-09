There are only two playable races right now.

Lost Ark has finally come to the West for the players who own the Founder’s Pack. Other players will have to wait until Feb. 11 to get their hands on the South Korean game, which initially released in 2018.

It’s bringing a new iteration in the MMO genre with a mix of hack-and-slash mechanics from Diablo and other licenses, as well as a focus on PvE and exploration features.

Players will also find some traditional mechanics in the game, and the character customization is one of them. Players will have many options to choose from to create a unique character. But first, they’ll have to choose a class, and that’s where the races will come into play.

Are you able to choose your race in Lost Ark?

Set in a fantasy world, Lost Ark features two playable races at the time of writing: Humans and Elves. While you’ll encounter many other races in the game and the developer might add more in the future, they are the only ones that can be chosen right now.

In addition, you can’t exactly select the race of your choice when creating your character: it will be determined following the character’s class, similar to their gender. For this reason, the character’s race will already be locked when you select the class.

Here are all the classes and their corresponding race:

Humans Warrior Martial Artist Gunner Assassin

Elves Mage and its advanced classes (Bard, Summoner)



It’s still unclear if players will be able to choose different races for each class in the future, since the developer has yet to say anything on that matter.