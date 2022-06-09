How to craft a Sip of Ravage Stamina in The Elder Scrolls Online (ESO)

The Elder Scrolls Online kicked off its newest chapter, High Isle, this week, welcoming players to the Breton homelands of High Isle and Amenos.

There are plenty of secrets and treasures to uncover in the new zone. On your adventures, however, you’ll encounter new and returning foes who will pack a punch, so you’ll want to stock up on potions and poisons to assist you on your journey. Players can purchase these items from town vendors or Guild Stores, or you can craft them yourself if you have the materials.

Anyone can craft a poison or potion, regardless of skill level. Without a higher Alchemy skill, however, you’ll only be able to craft lower-level solutions.

Potions and poisons come in varying levels and effects. Potions offer benefits for its user, like health restoration, increased stamina, or magicka. Poisons offer players advantages that can often go overlooked, like dealing damage to a target over time or reducing a target’s resources.

How does Alchemy work in ESO?

If you want to save your hard-earned gold, you can easily craft a potion or poison with items you find in ESO’s overworld. Just make sure you have the items you need and visit an Alchemy Station, which can be found around towns or in crafting set locations.

Alchemy requires players to input one solvent and at least two reagents. The solvent determines the level of the potion or poison, while the reagents determine its effects. Combining reagents with overlapping qualities will yield a solution with those same properties. To discover an item’s traits, players will need to either consume the item by interacting with it in their inventory or use it at an Alchemy Station and see if a potion can be made.

Once a player has made a potion or poison once, it’ll be logged on their character so the next time they go to combine the same items, they’ll know exactly what they’re making beforehand.

What does Ravage Stamina do in ESO?

Ravage Stamina is an effect that increases the cost of a target’s stamina-based abilities by a percentage, depending on the level of the potion. A Sip of Ravage Stamina is the lowest level potion in this class, but it isn’t particularly useful. It increases the cost of the user’s stamina-based abilities, reducing the number of abilities you can cast in the same amount of time.

Despite this, sometimes players will be tasked with creating a Sip of Ravage Stamina for a Crafting Writ, a quest that requires players to craft an item and turn it in to a marked location. The game won’t always explicitly tell you how to craft an item, so many players are left wondering how to complete these types of writs.

How to create a Sip of Ravage Stamina in ESO

A Sip of Ravage Stamina is a simple poison to make. For the solvent, you’ll need Natural Water, which can be found as drops in water skins around the map if you’re below level 10 or bought from Guild Stores in bulk.

For your reagents, you’ll need two of the following items that have the Ravage Stamina trait:

Fleshfly Larva

Luminous Russula

Stinkhorn

Emetic Russula

Imp Stool

Unfortunately for aspiring alchemists, not every combination of these items will make a Sip of Ravage Stamina. Because some of these reagents have secondary overlapping properties that will create other types of potions, you need the proper combination of these reagents. Stinkhorn combined with Emetic Russula, for example, makes a Sip of Ravage Health—not a Sip of Ravage Stamina—since both reagents share the Ravage Health trait.

The following reagent combinations will make a Sip of Ravage Stamina:

Emetic Russula + Fleshfly Larva

Emetic Russula + Imp Stool

Emetic Russula + Luminous Russula

Fleshfly Larva + Imp Stool

Fleshfly Larva + Luminous Russula

Fleshfly Larva + Stinkhorn

Imp Stool + Luminous Russula

Imp Stool + Stinkhorn

Luminous Russula + Stinkhorn

Once you make a Sip of Ravage Stamina, it will show up in your inventory. From there, you can assign the potion to a quickslot, use it directly from your inventory, or take it to a drop-off location for Crafting Writs to redeem your reward.