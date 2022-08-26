All special animal spawning times and locations in FFXIV’s Island Sanctuaries

There are many things to do in Final Fantasy XIV’s latest feature, Island Sanctuaries. Players can drop their weapons and chill out on their dedicated island, grow crops, build a hideaway, and gather all sorts of materials.

One of the new additions is pastures, where the players can put wild animals they capture using restraints. These animals drop useful materials once a day, provided you feed them and pet them to keep them happy.

Currently, you can upgrade the Pasture up to level three and you’ll be able to capture more of them by climbing up the Island Sanctuary ranks and getting access to the Restraint crafting recipe adapted for bigger animals. And if you’re careful, you might already have noticed that, sometimes, special animals stand out from the herds. When captured, they give special items that can be used for workshop production. Here is when and where to get them.

All special animal spawning times and locations in FFXIV Island Sanctuaries

There is no special way to get these creatures. You just need to craft the restraint corresponding to their size and hope for the best.

Unfortunately, if your capture fails, the special creature will disappear if it noticed you and you’ll have to wait for the next day (Eorzea time) to catch it, so it can be a long process depending on your luck.

Here is the list of current known special animals and how to capture them:

Animals spawning every day (Eorzea time)

Small creatures Lemur: X: 20, Y: 26. Spawns from 6 to 9am. Star Marmot: X: 15, Y: 19. Spawns from 9 to 12am. Apkallu of Paradise: X: 15, Y: 19. Spawns from 12 to 3pm.

Medium creatures Glyptodon: X: 31, Y:11, below the cliff. Spawns from 0 to 3am. Dodo of Paradise: X: 16, Y: 12. Spawns from 3 to 6pm. Island Stag: X: 20, Y: 19. Spawns from 6 to 9pm.

Large creatures Island Billy: X: 26, Y: 22. Spawns from 3 to 6am.



Animals spawning under specific weather conditions

Small Beachcomb: X:13, Y: 13. Spawns from 0 to 8am if it’s raining. Ornery Karakul: X: 20, Y: 23. Spawns at any hour when it’s fair. Yellow Coblyn: X: 26, Y: 19. Spawns at any hour when it’s foggy.

Medium Black Chocobo: X: 31, Y: 11. Spawns at any hour when it’s clear.

Large Alligator: X: 17, Y: 27. Spawns from 8 to 9am, only when it showers. Gold Back: X: 31, Y: 28. Spawns at any hour when it rains. Grand Buffalo: X: 12, Y: 17. Spawns at any hour when it’s cloudy.



This article will be updated when more information is known about special animals in Island Sanctuaries.