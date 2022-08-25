How to capture animals in Final Fantasy XIV Island Sanctuaries

One of the main selling points for the Island Sanctuary feature in Final Fantasy XIV is the ability to capture the different animals around the island and then care for them. Before they are able to harvest their “leavings,” players will have to catch them.

Capturing animals is simple, but players will need a few things first. There are three different types of restraints, which are needed to capture an animal. For small animals, players need a makeshift net, medium animals use a makeshift restraint, and large animals require the largest restraint to capture them. The bigger the restraint, the higher your Island Sanctuary must be before you can craft it.

Once you have the tools you need, capturing animals is fairly easy. In your island menu, go into capture mode, and then select the restraint you want to use based on the size of the animal you want to catch. Then, walk up to an animal and right-click it to try to capture it.

Screengrab via Square Enix

One of three things will happen: you’ll capture it and will have it sent to your pasture, the animal will not be caught but still be catchable, or the animal will flee. If you attempt to catch an animal but it stays, you’ll be able to try again. If the animal flees, it will disappear.

Rare animals can be captured during certain times and during certain weather. You can check the weather in your mini-map in the circle where it shows the current weather pattern, and if you hover over it, it will tell you exactly what the weather is. An Island Sanctuary weather tool will also help you figure out what the weather patterns might be and when the next time your desired weather pattern will come along.

Once you’ve captured an animal, head back to your pasture where you can feed, pet, and collect its “leavings.” You’ll be able to see all of your animals and their status by speaking with the Caretaker next to your pasture.