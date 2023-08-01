All Skyshards in the Telvanni Peninsula in The Elder Scrolls Online (ESO) Necrom chapter

There are seven Skyshards you can find in the new region added to The Elder Scrolls Online (ESO) with the Necrom DLC. Most are in the overworld, but you can also discover some in Delves and in the Public Dungeon.

Skyshards award you with one skill point for every three found and are certainly worth tracking down. They are distributed across all of Tamriel and in the Daedric Prince’s realms such as Apocrypha—another region unlocked with Necrom—as well as other locations in Oblivion.

Where are all Skyshards in the Telvanni Peninsula in ESO?

Screenshot by Dot via ZeniMax Online Studios

We recommend starting your journey from the Necrom Wayshrine and following this order to make a full circle around Telvanni Peninsula. In the galleries, you can see the location of the Skyshards on the map, what you should see from a distance, and the Skyshard itself.

Each Skyshard has its own hint that can help you find it on your own.

Skyshard one: Among craggy rocks on the water’s edge, north of Tel Dreloth

Leaving from the Necrom Wayshrine, the closest Skyshard is located on the east shore of Telvanni Peninsula. Follow the road to the south and stay close to the shore. The Skyshard is close to a Silt Hopper standing still near a cooking fire.

You’ll find it over a rock in the middle of the water close to the shore. If you point the map in the direction of the Skyshard, you’ll see the hint “Among craggy rocks on the water’s edge, north of Tel Dreloth.”

Screenshot by Dot via ZeniMax Online Studios Screenshot by Dot via ZeniMax Online Studios Screenshot by Dot via ZeniMax Online Studios

Skyshard two: Near the dock, east of the glass mine

If you continue to follow the shore south, you’ll pass through some molten lava and reach a small port. The second Skyshard is very easy to notice and is located inside a mining cart.

Screenshot by Dot via ZeniMax Online Studios Screenshot by Dot via ZeniMax Online Studios Screenshot by Dot via ZeniMax Online Studios

Skyshard three: Atop the central scaffolding in a Dunmer crime syndicate

The next Skyshard is inside the Camonnaruh Delve, which is to the southwest of the Telvanni Peninsula. When heading there, you’ll pass through Alavelis so you can use the travel to also unlock the Alavelis Wayshrine.

When you reach Camonnaruh Delve, you’ll have to face the enemies inside. You’ll notice that the Skyshard is in a high structure that you can only access if you head to the back of the delve and make your way back through the structure.

Related: All new armor sets in The Elder Scrolls (ESO): Necrom

If you are not in the mood to kill each enemy, you can just run your way to the top of the structure and face the few near the Skyshard itself.

Screenshot by Dot via ZeniMax Online Studios Screenshot by Dot via ZeniMax Online Studios Screenshot by Dot via ZeniMax Online Studios Screenshot by Dot via ZeniMax Online Studios

Skyshard four: Near an ancient pillar south of Kemel-Ze

To get to the next Skyshard, you can follow the road to the north. You’ll eventually reach a bridge: turn left before crossing it. The Skyshard will be surrounded by water and near a stone column in the Darwen style.

Screenshot by Dot via ZeniMax Online Studios Screenshot by Dot via ZeniMax Online Studios Screenshot by Dot via ZeniMax Online Studios

Skyshard five: Tickling the palm of a mountainous hand

By this point, you must be tired of walking around Telvanni Peninsula. For the next Skyshard, you can travel to the Necrom Outskirts Wayshrine and move northwest.

This Skyshard is underneath an elevated stone that looks like a hand beside a river. From there you can unlock the Great Arm Wayshrine.

Screenshot by Dot via ZeniMax Online Studios Screenshot by Dot via ZeniMax Online Studios Screenshot by Dot via ZeniMax Online Studios

Skyshard six: On the scaffolding high above Gorne’s north-central courtyard

The next one is pretty close to the previous Skyshard, but it’s inside the Gonre Plulic Dungeon. You just need to walk a bit north to find it.

Related: How to get to Apocrypha in The Elder Scrolls Online (ESO): Necrom

The way to the Skyshard inside the Gorne Public Dungeon may be a bit confusing. I originally overshot where I needed to go, and had to double back to the waypoint. You’ll need to go through the right path instead of a straight line to the Skyshard. We’ve marked the map with the path you’ll need to follow.

Screenshot by Dot via ZeniMax Online Studios Screenshot by Dot via ZeniMax Online Studios Screenshot by Dot via ZeniMax Online Studios Screenshot by Dot via ZeniMax Online Studios

Skyshard seven: Among the eggs of Anchre, beyond a dead and rotting tree

The seventh and last Skyshard is also close to the Necrom Outskirts Wayshrine but is inside the Egg Mine Delve. This one shouldn’t be hard to get like the last one. Just head to the left side of the delve and you’ll find your way to the final Skyshard.

Screenshot by Dot via ZeniMax Online Studios Screenshot by Dot via ZeniMax Online Studios Screenshot by Dot via ZeniMax Online Studios Screenshot by Dot via ZeniMax Online Studios

About the author