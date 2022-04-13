All new craftable items in Final Fantasy XIV Patch 6.1

While most players are focused on progressing through the new Main Scenario Quests added in Final Fantasy XIV’s Patch 6.1, Newfound Adventure, the crafting enthusiasts are getting some more content to discover, too.

In addition to new quests, a 24-player Alliance Raid, an Extreme and an Unreal Trial, Patch 6.1 introduced new craftable items, from gear to cute outfits players will want to buy in the Market Board—for a hefty price. Here are all the new craftable items added with Patch 6.1 in FFXIV.

All new craftable items

The patch notes have yet to list all new recipes coming with the update, but crafters have already discovered most of them. Here they are:

Varsity Set

Varsity Flat Cap

Varsity Jacket

Varsity Bottoms

Varsity Shoes

Buttoned Varsity Jacket

Varsity Skirt

All of these recipes require the use of Exciting Fiber and AR-Caean Velvet. In addition, the Flap Cap requires one Phrygian Gold Ingot.

These materials are very expensive, especially the Exciting Fiber since it’s a reward for treasure maps in Excitatron 6000. It’s recommended to run those maps as much as possible if you want to craft the set, or even get back the price of those materials.

New Extreme trial recipes

All of the following recipes are crafted using the materials dropped in The Minstrel’s Ballad: Endsinger’s Aria Extreme trial, which was released alongside the latest patch.

Bluefeather Barding

The Final Day Orchestrion Roll

With Hearts Aligned Orchestrion Roll

New recipes might be found in the coming days. This article will be updated if that’s the case.