All Lost Ark skins from The Witcher crossover event

While many Lost Ark players are preparing for the next major update coming later this month, a new crossover event featuring The Witcher is coming next month.

Although the event’s content has yet to be revealed, its version on the Korean server has many features, including a dedicated island and story quest. The shop will also get an update, with several skins to collect.

Here are all Lost Ark skins that will release alongside the crossover event from The Witcher.

All Lost Ark x The Witcher crossover skins

Image via Smilegate

It’s still unclear all skins that will become available with the update. Although Yennefer, Dandelion, and Triss are going to be in the game since their Lost Ark model was shown in the promotional image above, Amazon Games hasn’t revealed whether they’ll be available as skins in the shop.

Image via Smilegate

The Korean version has shown, however, a few skins. Players should be able to buy two versions of Ciri (a classic version and a younger version), a special Mokoko outfit, as well as a Geralt skin, according to Korean players.

In addition, an emoji, wallpaper, titles, and stronghold decoration items inspired by the Polish license will also join the game in the event.

This article will be updated when more information is revealed about the crossover event with The Witcher.