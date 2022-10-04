Lost Ark roadmap confirms new classes and raid coming this year

The upcoming Legion raid will be "one of the most challenging, unique, and dangerous" in the game.

A new roadmap for the end of Lost Ark’s first year in the West has been unveiled.

It confirms the Reaper and Summoner will be the next Advanced classes to join the game in the next three months and said the developer would be heavily focused on the upcoming Legion Raid, Brelshaza. Its Normal mode will be introduced in December.

The Reaper will release first, with a release date set for November, and then the Summoner will follow in December. The roadmap includes numerous other features set to join the game before 2023, such as events, raids, and skins.

But first, October will see the introduction of a Halloween event with several skins, season two of PcP, and the second Arkpass. The Mystic Abyss Raid and Inferno mode of Vykas will also join the game, as well as the Achates Trial Guardian.

Image via Smilegate

In November, a new tripod system will come alongside the Reaper. It will improve the current system will the addition of an Amulet material to transfer Tripods, as well as other improvements.

Significant balance changes will be introduced to welcome the new Advanced class, and other quality-of-life changes can be expected.

Finally, December will see the biggest update of the year with the release of the Summoner and the Brelshaza Legion Raid, but also the Calligos Guardian Raid, more chaos dungeons, and boss rushes. More skins will join the shop and the bracelets will be introduced.