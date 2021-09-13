All Ironworks Hand vendor locations in Final Fantasy XIV from A Nocturne For Heroes event

Many players have started the Final Fantasy XIV event called A Nocturne For Heroes. But if they don’t know how to redeem their rewards, a good part of the event’s interest will be wasted, the event’s story aside.

The Ironworks Hands are the NPCs who offer to trade some event tokens for specific rewards. In the A Nocturne For Heroes event, which is running from Sept. 13 to Oct. 16 for its 2021 iteration, they offer six orchestrion rolls for unidentified Magitek parts. Those items are earned by participating in the event’s FATE called “Like Clockwork” in the East of Central Thanalan, rewarding two parts per completion.

Here are all the items that can be traded to the Ironworks Hand NPC during this event:

Screengrab via Square Enix

It can be tricky to find them, however, since NPCs sharing the same name have other functions and won’t offer event items in FF XIV. Here’s the location of every Ironworks Hand who trade for those orchestrion rolls:

Central Thanalan: X:9.4, Y:8.7

Limsa Lominsa (Upper Decks): X:11.1, Y:12.9

Old Gridania: X:9.4, Y:8.7

Ul’dah (Steps of Thal): X:13.5, Y:9.3

The A Nocturne For Heroes event also offers the Regalia Type-G mount of Noctis from Final Fantasy XV after completing its questline, but it’s not available for trade from those NPC. Players who want to purchase it must head to the Gold Saucer and spend 200,000 Manderville Gold Saucer Points (MGP).