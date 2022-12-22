2023 Lost Ark’s roadmap reveals Artist release window and new continent

Other updates were revealed, such as an ambitious anniversary event in February.

While Lost Ark players are enjoying the major update released earlier this month, the developer is aiming to the game’s future.

In a 2023 roadmap labelled as “part 1,” many upcoming features planned to release next spring were revealed. It includes the Artist class, which is scheduled to release in April, and a new continent called Rowen, planned for February.

Artist to bring a new Speciality in Lost Ark

Image via Smilegate

The Artist will introduce not only a new sub-class to the Western version of the game but also a new speciality (a sixth one).

In Korean, they are called “Specialists,” and it will keep that name in Lost Ark‘s Western version, according to the road map. Specialists count two subclasses who use the power of illusions in the Korean version.

The Artist is a support class who uses illusions as her weapon. She can apply buffs or heal her allies by filling Harmony Meter and generate Harmony Orbs on the field.

The developer mentioned making “skin” changes to adapt her for the Western audience, including adding “shorts underneath the skirt”, adjust “pant length” and such, but didn’t mention any gameplay change.

A new Ark Pass will be given to players alongside her release.

A new continent

Image via Smilegate

Rowen, located east of Shushire, is slated to release around February 2023, according to the roadmap. Based on the featured image, it looks like the continent will be Nordic-inspired, with high mountains, thunderstorms, and viking-resembling statues.

This region will require an average item level of 1,445 and will feature “barbaric nomad assaults” and faction wars. It will also include “open-world PvP” where players will be able to fight in one from both factions: Preigeli or Libertane.

PvP will also get a new large-scale game mode in March, called Tulubik Battlefield. It will feature 48v48 RvR gameplay (Realm versus Realm), with objectives to complete and players to eliminate. This activity will require a Faction Rank Five and an item level of 1,490.

Anniversary and The Witcher events

A crossover event with The Witcher was already revealed, set to be introduced next month, so the main new information in this roadmap is the reveal of Lost Ark‘s first anniversary event in February.

In terms of new battle content, the Brelshaza Raid, introduced this month, will get a Hard mode in April. The same month, a new Guardian Raid, Hanumatan, will be introduced in Anikka.

In addition, quality-of-like changes were revealed for next month, targeting guilds and Una’s Tasks.