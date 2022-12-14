The Summoner and new Legion raid have arrived.

The last major update of the year is joining Lost Ark on Dec. 14 and it brings tons of new content to discover.

It’s introducing the new advanced class Summoner, as well as the Brelshaza Legion Raid, Caliligos Guardian Raid, and an event to celebrate the Holiday season.

Here are the complete patch notes for Lost Ark’s “Wreck the Halls” update.

Here are Lost Ark‘s December update patch notes

New Legion Raid: Brelshaza

Image via Smilegate

To enter this challenge, players must have an average item level of at least 1,430. This level will be easier and serve as a training ground.

Both first gates require a 1,490 item level.

1,500 is required for the third and fourth gates.

Both last gates require a 1,520 item level.

New advanced class: Summoner

Image via Smilegate

The Summoner is a Mage Advanced Class, wielding the power of elements.

The developer is not giving a free Powerpass for this advanced class, as one was given for the Reaper’s joining.

New Guardian Raid: Caliligos

This Guardian belongs to the sixth category.

As such, the minimal item level required is an average of 1,490.

He wields the power of thunder.

Gear updates

New gear set added as reward for completing Brelshaza Legion Raid It requires Obliteraion and Protection Stone, as will as Marvelous Honor Leapstone and Superior Oreha Fusion Material to be honed. Those new honing materials can also be obtained from completing other high-end raids and Una’s Quests.

New Bracelet accessory They can’t be engraved. Their stats are random, but the Bracelet Specialist NPC can give granted stats, too.



New event: Festivity Island

New island added.

Turry the Polar Bear is an NPC who will give a special quest to complete.

Joytide Stars and Joytide Twilight Stars can be exchanged for rewards.

New Feast available in the Stronghold.

General updates

Image via Smilegate