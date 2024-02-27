Everybody wants to build the strongest possible Diamond Dynasty team possible in MLB The Show 24, and Scouting Report packs give players an easy leg up on the rest of the competition.

Like every other title, MLB The Show 24 wipes the slate clean and forces players to build a new dream roster in Diamond Dynasty. One of the best ways to add new players and items to your team for free is through Scouting Report Rewards, so here is everything we know about the returning program.

How to claim MLB The Show 24 Scouting Report rewards

Scouting Report Packs get increasingly better throughout the season.

Here is a simple step-by-step guide on how to sign up for the MLB The Show 24 Scouting Report program.

Go to the MLB The Show Scouting Report website Chose your preferred platform Sign in to your Nintendo, PlayStation, or Xbox account Choose what notifications you want to receive from San Diego Studio

Scouting Report is a newsletter which informs players on everything related to MLB The Show, including content drops, stream schedules, guides, tutorials, discounts on pack & stubs, sweepstakes, stub and flash sales, and more. Additionally, every month players get an exclusive Scouting Report pack that contains valuable Diamond Dynasty items or players. That’s right—you get your Scouting Report rewards just for signing up for the newsletter. Pretty easy way to snag some Diamond Dynasty players.

MLB The Show 24 launches on all consoles except PC on March 19, and four days earlier for players that purchase the MVP Edition.