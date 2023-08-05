Who Won MC Championships (MCC) 33: Results, final standings, scores

Noxcrew and Smajor delivered another run of their epic Minecraft tournament with the MC Championship (MCC) 33 event that ran on Aug. 5. It was a normal version of the event, so 10 teams battled it out over a series of minigames to determine who could claim victory overall.

Although most of the MCC 33 event ran as usual, the tournament did have a few small additions and remixes that made for some fun twists. The 10 participating teams had a pool of nine games to choose from, and all of the new features Noxcrew developed for this MCC ended up being featured.

The biggest special twist was a remix for Sky Battle, where all the players were equipped with water guns they continuously had to refill with water ammo. Outside of this, Battle Box had a special two-point map where players had two different claim points to watch out for and Hole in the Wall had a brand new fish tank-themed map.

MCC 33 has officially come to an end and the winning team has been crowned after eight mini-games and one final Dodgebolt duel.

MCC 33 results, final standings, scores

Final Winner: Red Rabbits

Sapnap

Ponk

Punz

vGumiho

The top two scoring teams in the MCC 33 event were the Yellow Yaks with 21,138 coins and the Red Rabbits with 17,810 coins. They were then moved into the Dodgebolt finale to battle with only bows and arrows while suspended over a pool of lava in a small arena with all other teams watching.

In the end, the Red Rabbits won MCC 33 with a Dodgebolt score of 3-2.

Even though MCC 33 is over, viewers have yet another MCC event to look forward to this month, as the second-ever run of MCC Rising will be airing later this month.

