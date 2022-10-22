Who Won MC Championships (MCC) 26 Halloween: Results, Final Standings, Scores

10 teams of creators reunited once more at the Decision Dome for the 26th installment of the MC Championship (MCC). Although MCC 26 was Halloween-themed, it ran as a normal version of the event with eight mini-games and an epic showdown finale.

Between the MCC mini-games, players could traverse around the MCC hub to trick or treat for powerful rewards that could be utilized to sway the voting within the Decision Dome. There were many different candy types that could be obtained by players with different advantages, such as allowing players to duplicate a chicken to gain an extra vote or helping players keep chickens in place to sway the vote for their game of choice.

The pool of mini-games that players could choose from during MCC 26 included To Get to the Other Side (TGTTOSAWAF), Battle Box, Rocket Spleef Rush, Meltdown, Parkour Warrior, Grid Runners, Sky Battle, Hole in the Wall, and Sands of Time. Every game but Sands of Time was selected to be played.

MCC 26 also featured the epic return of the classic MCC game Parkour Warrior. As is generally the case with the introduction of a new game or the revival of a game with new changes, players chose to play this game first so that it would have the lowest coin rewards and point differentials.

As is the case with every MCC tournament, the top two scoring teams across all eight mini-games then moved on to a showdown duel. However, this finale duel, which is usually called Dodgebolt, transitioned to Witchbolt for all MCC Halloween events.

Witchbolt features the same general gameplay as Dodgebolt, but with a magical twist. All player’s usual bows and arrows are replaced with wands and spells.

The final results of MCC 26 Halloween are as follows. The coin totals are representative of how all 10 teams placed before the top two were then moved forward to the final Witchbolt duel.

MCC 26 results, final standings, scores

Final Winner: Violet Vampires

Fruitberries

Ph1LzA

Shubble

TheOrionSound

The finale duel for the 26th installment of MCC came down to an epic battle between the Violet Vampires and the Aqua Abominations. Ultimately, the Violet Vampires won Witchbolt with a score of 3-1.