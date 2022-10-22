MC Championship (MCC) 26 Halloween: Live scores and game standings

The 26th installment of the MC Championships (MCC) is a regular canon version of the tournament with some spooky seasonal twists. The Minecraft event began at 2pm CT on Oct. 22 and will take about two hours.

MCC 26 features frightening decorations around MCC’s main hub and throughout all MCC mini-games. In addition to many spooky map changes across all of the mini-games, MCC’s epic finale will also be changed to Witchbolt once more for an epic magical duel between the top two performing teams.

Image via Noxcrew

The 10 teams competing in the event have been renamed to fit the spooky season better. The Orange Ocelots have become the Orange Oozes, the Green Geckos have become the Green Goblins, the Blue Bats have become the Blue Banshees, and so on for all other competing teams. Most players also wore special Halloween skins to celebrate the occasion.

MCC 26 featured the return of the MCC mini-game called Parkour Warrior. While the general structure of the game is similar to what it used to be, it also featured some massive adjustments that Noxcrew made to make the game fairer for all competitors while also heavily increasing its risk and reward factors.

Image via Noxcrew

The scores of each of the 10 teams across all of MCC 26 are as follows. The order that the mini-games are chosen to be played, how each team performs in each mini-game, which team is in the lead, and who ultimately claims victory will be updated as the tournament occurs.

Parkour Warrior Scores

Players chose to get the revival of Parkour Warrior out of the way first during MCC 26 as it has the smallest point differentials and coin rewards this way. Parkour Warrior is a game that asks players to test their parkour skills by navigating through complex courses. It features three checkpoints within each section, with many specific sections players must conquer to finish the entire game.

Competitors are rewarded with medals for completing sections that are then transferred into coins once the game ends. However, a new game-changing addition to Parkour Warrior now allows players to make a difficult choice at the start of each section.

This choice allows them to choose the regular path or brave a more dangerous one, resulting in more points earned. Bonus paths are marked with easy, medium, or hard difficulties, with the higher difficulties wielding better rewards.

Image via Noxcrew

Perhaps the most important part of earning points in Parkour Warrior for competitors is ensuring they finish the course. When a player finishes the entire course, they gain a point multiplier that is applied to their entire team’s coin totals within the game. The more players on a team that finish, the higher this multiplier will become.

The last section of the Parkour Warrior map features a big choice that can drastically change players’ scores. Competitors are tasked with choosing between an easy, medium, or hard final path. They will gain a larger multiplier if they choose a harder difficulty or may end up with no multiplier if they cannot complete the game.

Screengrab via MCC Live

Parkour Warrior Winner: Fuchsia Frankensteins

First Place Overall: Fuchsia Frankensteins