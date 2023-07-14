What time does MC Championship (MCC) 32 start?

Each month, Noxcrew and Smajor pair up to deliver Minecraft fans worldwide another action-packed installment of their MC Championship (MCC) tournament.

The next run of this event is nearly here, so if you’re planning to watch it, you’ll want to make sure you know exactly when the event is occurring so you don’t miss the team introductions and firework show.

When is the next MCC?

The next run of the Minecraft tournament is MCC 32, which will run on July 15, 2023. This is the 32nd canon run of the event and will run as an entirely normal event, likely because the last event was the non-canon annual MCC Pride 2023 event focused on raising money for charity.

When is MCC 32?

MCC 32 starts at 2pm CT on July 15, 2023. You can tune in either through the lens of your favorite participating creator on their platform of choice, which you can find at MCC Live, or through Noxcrew’s special administrator’s point of view airing on its Twitch channel.

If you want a competitor’s perspective throughout the event, you should choose to watch one of the 40 players competing as a member of one of the MCC 32 teams. But if you want to hear commentary from the creators behind the event and watch the Minecraft tournament unfold from an overarching point of view that captures the event overall, you’ll likely enjoy watching Noxcrew’s perspective more.

The game pool for MCC 32 has already been revealed and includes no special remixes this time around. In MCC 32, players will be able to pick eight games to play out of Rocket Spleef Rush, TGTTOSAWAF, Grid Runners, Battle Box, Parkour Warrior, Sands of Time, Sky Battle, Hole in the Wall, and Ace Race.

⚠️ TRADE OFFER ⚠️



You receive: the games for MCC 32

We receive: your undivided attention at 8pm BST Saturday 15th July



Deal? Deal🤝 pic.twitter.com/r5DS46k0Gq — MC Championship (@MCChampionship_) July 12, 2023

Related: Noxcrew discusses the past, present, and future of the MC Championship (MCC)

The eight minigames will then be followed up with an epic Dodgebolt finale duel where the top two scoring teams battle it out in an arena suspended over lava. This showdown only includes bows and just two arrows all players must fight for, so it’s usually quite a drawn-out and dramatic battle.

Since MCC 32 seems to be an entirely normal run of the event, it’s likely that the next tournament that follows it may feature a game remix or two or be another non-canon event focused on a particular theme. Regardless, after MCC 32 ends, viewers can expect to see another run of the tournament air in August.

About the author