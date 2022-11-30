What time does MC Championship (MCC) 28 start?

After 18 exciting events, the last MC Championship (MCC) event of season two will round out an exciting year with one final showdown. This MCC event will be the 28th installment of the Minecraft tournament and will run as a regular version of the event with some festive decorations and fun twists.

Once MCC 28 comes to an end, Noxcrew and Smajor will take a break from the Minecraft tournament and the monthly installments of the event will stop for a while. Saying goodbye to MCC for a while is sure to be difficult, but luckily, Noxcrew has promised that this hiatus won’t feel quite as empty as the other ones thanks to its MCC Island server.

Image via Noxcrew

Related: Noxcrew discusses the past, present, and future of the MC Championship (MCC)

Noxcrew plans to remain hard at work during its break by pushing out more new content for the Minecraft server and moving it closer to a public release. For now, MCC Island is only in a closed beta state and is thus invite-only, but Noxcrew hopes to make grand strides closer to a public release while it has some extra time thanks to MCC’s hiatus.

While MCC Island will be its primary focus during its break from MCC, Noxcrew will still be hard at work behind the scenes with Smajor to prepare for the third season of MCC. No date for the end of MCC’s hiatus has been unveiled just yet, but it will return in 2023 and will likely be back sometime around March, as has been the case with past seasons of MCC.

Image via Noxcrew

The 10 teams competing in MCC 28 have been unveiled and the event is just days away from airing. In honor of the winter season, the regular MCC team names have been changed for the holidays. The Orange Ocelots have become the Ginger Breadmen, the Lime Llamas have become the Mint Mistletoes, the Cyan Coyotes have become the Teal Turkeys, and so on for the remaining seven teams, which have all adopted cheery labels.

In addition to a decked-out hub and jovial team names, all of MCC 28’s mini-games will also receive festive redesigns. The pool of mini-games for MCC 28 has already been shared with Big Sales at Build Mart, Hole in the Wall, Parkour Tag, and Survival Games off the roster for this run of the event. Eight out of the pool of nine mini-games available will be selected to be played by teams in the Decision Dome.

The MCC games have had a wintery makeover for this event! ❄️🎄 pic.twitter.com/EyW2Hy3fxi — MC Championship (@MCChampionship_) November 30, 2022

When is MCC 28?

The 28th installment of MCC will take place on Dec. 3 at 2pm CT. This event will be livestreamed by all competitors who are participating on their platform of choice, which will be found on MCC Live on the day of the tournament. Those struggling to decide which of the 40 creators to watch can instead choose to enjoy the tournament from Noxcrew’s administrator point of view, where they will get an overhead view of all the action and see many players at once on Noxcrew’s Twitch channel.