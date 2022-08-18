What time does MC Championship (MCC) 24 start?

The MC Championship is nearly back once more with the next installment of the Minecraft tournament set to take place on Aug. 20. Fans will once again be treated to an epic showdown between 10 teams composed of four content creators each as they battle it out and test their Minecraft skills in a series of eight detailed mini-games.

All 10 teams competing in MCC 24 have been unveiled, as well as the official pool of games that players will be able to select from during MCC 24. This pool of games features a special remix of Build Mart that will only occur if the game is chosen to be played. Sands of Time is also back after being off the roster for a few tournaments but Survival Games has now left the roster for MCC 24.

Okay @MCCisland_ had its fun with announcing games, now it's our turn…



The games for MCC 24!

Players get to choose from the pool which eight games will be played while in the Decision Dome. Each player is given an egg that turns into a chicken when thrown to select into their game of choice.

Teams are also randomly gifted special items to sway the vote in their favor, such as a Mega Chicken that counts for more votes or a Fire Bomb that can be used to eliminate the chickens that were thrown into a game the team does not want to play. The game with the most votes by all 10 teams is then chosen and is the next one that is played.

After all eight mini-games have been chosen and played, the two top-performing teams then face off in a Dodgebolt duel where they can only eliminate each other utilizing bows and arrows. The team that successfully eliminates the other three times will then be crowned the victors for MCC 24.

Image via Noxcrew

The last winners of MCC were the Orange Ocelots in MCC 23. This team was composed of creators Quig, InTheLittleWood, Eret, and F1nn5ter. It was a very close Dodgebolt with them securing victory with a close score of 3-2.

MCC 24 will begin at 2pm CT on Aug. 20 and can be viewed from Noxcrew’s point-of-view on its Twitch channel or through the lens of any competing creators via their respective channel and platform of choice. The MCC Live website has a list of all 40 creators who will be live and where fans can watch them on the day of the tournament.