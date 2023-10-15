Minecraft’s 1.21 update promises to change crafting and combat forever

Minecraft has seen its fair share of updates since it first fully launched back in 2011, but perhaps one of the biggest updates yet was just unveiled during Oct. 15’s annual Minecraft Live event, with 1.21 coming soon to the popular title.

On first glance, it might not seem overwhelmingly massive in comparison to other updates that have added huge new biomes and many creatures to go with them, but it is quietly overhauling everything about Minecraft as we know it.

Minecraft’s game director Agnes Larsson called the 1.21 update “a precious mix of exciting adventures, combat trials, and tinkering” that “adds something delightful for lots of different kinds of play styles.”

This tool will make crafting much quicker. Image via Mojang

Crafting is about to become a whole lot easier as Minecraft officially introduces The Crafter—a tool that completely automates the crafting process. When it arrives, this machine will help players better streamline crafting and also deepen their understanding of how Redstone, which is widely regarded as one of the most confusing aspects of Minecraft, works.

A new type of structure called Trial Chambers will start spawning underground after this update. This feature is specifically designed to challenge players and also features the formidable Breeze, a new hostile mob that presents an advanced combat challenge for fans to tackle.

The Breeze jumps around and shoots out deadly wind projectiles that explode immediately upon impact. It will be quite a daunting foe to face, but it seems closer in difficulty to the Blaze instead of being as tough as some of the most impressive foes Minecraft has to offer, like the Warden or the Wither.

I don’t think it’s going to be a breeze to fight these guys. Image via Mojang

Another feature arriving with this expansion is the new Trial Spawners, which are powerful tools players are going to get a lot of amazing usage out of. Trial Spawners will have a specified amount of mobs they can spawn at a given time and will go dormant for an extended amount of time after the amount of mobs has been reached.

This feature is going to completely revolutionize how experience farms work and is sure to offer players many new ways to battle opponents to earn precious loot and experience from them. Trial Spawners even drop loot unrelated to mobs and also alter how they work depending on how many players are nearby to deliver a balanced experience for all.

Larsson also said that Mojang has “long-term” plans to “evolve Minecraft for every play style” which means this update is just one small piece of a larger goal that will likely span over more updates arriving in the future.

The main focus of 1.21 seems to be crafting and combat, which are the two pillars of Minecraft as a whole, so all of these features are going to reshape how players interact with the sandbox game moving forward.

The team also said there’s even more content included in the update beyond what has been announced, as has been the case with past updates revealed during the annual Minecraft Live event, so these other features won’t be revealed until they are further along in development.

Because of this, you’ll want to watch for future updates on how the next big Minecraft update progresses before it officially arrives sometime in mid-2024.

