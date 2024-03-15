Is the Minecraft Pass worth it? Pricing, maps, texture packs, DLC, and more

There are endless ways to play Minecraft since there are so many means to keep the game feeling fresh. The Marketplace lets the community create and release fresh content you can use, and the Minecraft Marketplace Pass is a powerful way to explore a massive amount of unique content.

Recommended Videos

If you’re trying to decide whether this feature is something you’re interested in, then here’s everything you need to know about what the Minecraft Marketplace Pass includes and whether it’s worth buying.

What is the Minecraft Marketplace Pass?

There’s a lot to it. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Minecraft Marketplace Pass is a monthly subscription to the Marketplace store that grants access to 150-plus pieces of content. All content is rotated each month and is said to include the community’s favorites overall. This pass is only available for the Bedrock version of Minecraft.

How much does the Minecraft Marketplace Pass cost?

The Minecraft Marketplace Pass is a monthly subscription that costs $3.99 each month. If you haven’t purchased it before, you can start by testing it out for free with a 30-day trial.

What’s included in the Minecraft Marketplace Pass?

The Minecraft Marketplace Pass has a wide range of items covering every type of content the store has to offer. There’s a lot of overlap between packs as many include more than one type of item like maps that also feature textures and a skin or two you can equip, so keep in mind that most content in the store has a lot more included than you might expect.

Here are all of the different types of content included in the pass and some examples of the featured kinds of packs.

Skin packs Packs like Mob Videogamers, Space Crew, and and Gamer Teens.

Maps, Games, and Worlds Packs like Ultimate Weapons, Advanced City Builder, Mobs are Giant, Find the Button: Rainbow Mode, and Random Chaos Survival.

Textures Packs like Mythic, Super Modern Trendy Textures, Dragonfire: The RPG Pack, and Kawaii Bit Texture Pack.

Character Creator items Exclusive new wearable assets each month you get to keep even if you choose to end your subscription.



There are lots of benefits to this pass. Image via Mojang

Is the Minecraft Marketplace Pass worth it?

The Minecraft Marketplace Pass is worth it if you’re even considering buying just one item from the shop. It’s a really great deal and a way better use of your money than purchasing Minecoins since you unlock so much more and have access to regularly refreshed content.

Minecoins are pretty costly, with the cheapest pack being $1.99 for 320 coins. You can only really get one small item with this pack, and most of the best content costs around 1,000 or more Minecoins. This means you would need to spend at least $5.99 for 1,020 Minecoins, and that’s just to get one big item like a map.

It’s an overwhelming amount of content which means there’s lots to explore. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Minecraft Marketplace is a great spot to check for fun collaborations and expansive content additions like the Path of the Jedi DLC and the Dungeons & Dragons DLC. There are so many different types of content you can unlock and the pass will feature fresh additions for you to explore every month, which means there will always be something new to discover.

With the Minecraft Marketplace Pass, you’re paying way less and obtaining so much more than you otherwise would. According to the official description of the pass in the store, all the items combined are worth over $150 in value, so it’s by far the best bang for your buck if you frequently play Minecraft and want a rotating collection of fresh content.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more