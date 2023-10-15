Minecraft’s Path of the Jedi DLC looks like the Star Wars game we’ve been waiting for

An upcoming collaboration between Minecraft and Star Wars was unveiled during the 2023 Minecraft Live event today. This crossover is the Star Wars: Path of the Jedi DLC and it offers players the chance to forge their very own Jedi journey.

Minecraft is widely beloved for its sandbox style that allows you do to just about anything you want, so a DLC pack that brings Star Wars into that means players will be able to customize and create a tale entirely of their own choosing.

It’s kind of like Star Wars meets Dungeons & Dragons since you get to create your own character and choose your own adventure, all within the limitless world of Minecraft, although there’s also a dedicated D&D Minecraft pack for that, too.

With this pack, you can start off as a Padawan and work your way up to the rank of Jedi Knight as you hone your skills. Star Wars has seen its fair share of video games, but the ability to actually start off as a Padawan that you create and being able to build your abilities over time to the point of earning the Jedi Knight title isn’t a very common feature.

Since you’ll be learning how to be a Jedi, you’ll need to master both your lightsaber and your Force powers. You can test these skills in battle, too, as mastering combat is an essential aspect of honing your skills and working your way up to the coveted Jedi Knight title.

As you progress through this pack, you’ll also get to meet iconic characters from the Star Wars franchise. There’s also a variety of areas you can explore, so what you choose to do with your time is entirely up to you.

The Path of the Jedi DLC pack will be released to the Minecraft Marketplace on Nov. 7, so if you’re looking to create your own Star Wars adventure and master all the Force has to offer, you can jump into exploring this expansion then.

