Minecraft’s Dungeons & Dragons DLC finally has an official release date

The blocky world of Minecraft was first announced to be receiving a Dungeons & Dragons DLC expansion back on March 28, but a release date was unknown until today.

Mojang’s Sept. 22 installment of their Minecraft Monthly series confirmed that the highly anticipated DLC pack will officially be arriving on Sept. 26. More details about this epic expansion were also shared, and it looks like a great way to embark on an exciting journey alone or with friends.

Teaming up with friends will make for a vastly different experience. Image via Mojang

When the D&D pack launches, you can set off to explore “iconic locations” from the Forgotten Realms like Icewind Dale and Candlekeep. As you explore, you can battle classic foes like Beholders, Mimics, and Displacer beasts.

It wouldn’t be a proper D&D adventure if you didn’t get to choose your class, so of course the Minecraft D&D expansion starts by allowing you to customize all aspects of your character. You can choose your weapons, armor, statistics, and abilities, including learning classic spells that are a D&D staple. As you level up over time, you’ll find that you become even more powerful and effective in battle.

Just like in D&D, you’ll regularly have to pass ability checks to find success as you navigate through your adventure, so the ability points you assign your character will greatly affect how the game plays out for you.

Minecraft is known for its endless potential as a sandbox game that can go on forever, and D&D also has a similarly vast style with tons of quests to tackle, many formidable foes to take on, and so many areas to explore. All of these features are present in the Minecraft D&D DLC, so you can truly have the epic adventure of your dreams when this content launches.

D&D seems especially prominent among gamers right now thanks to the D&D-inspired game Baldur’s Gate 3, which has become massively popular as it continues to break records, so this Minecraft DLC is another great option for players who are looking for other experiences like BG3.

The D&D pack launches on Sept. 26, and there will also be a special live stream featuring Minecraft creators participating in a special D&D adventure on Sept. 28. Once it is released, you will be able to find the D&D DLC in the Minecraft Marketplace store for 1,510 coins.

