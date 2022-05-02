With hundreds to choose from, just what do you pick?

With limitless possibilities at your disposal in the world of Minecraft, choosing a skin for your character can be a daunting prospect.

In a game that allows you to become your favorite superhero, evolve into your favorite Pokémon, or wear a creative new mashup, there is a skin available for everyone if you know where to look. When you want to evolve past your default skin and become something new, something that fits your own identity, it can be hard to find the right one.

With that in mind, we’ve scoured the internet to find a small selection of the best and most popular skins used by fans, gamers, and YouTubers alike for you to sample and try out.

Batman

The creator of the Batman skin has even designed his cape and cowl perfectly. The skin also has additional effects that make the cape look like it is glistening as you run through the world.

You can download the skin here.

Deadpool

You can’t go wrong with the fourth-wall-breaking mercenary. Deadpool is a classic Marvel character, and this skin looks great in Minecraft.

This skin can be downloaded here.

Katniss Everdeen

Become the girl on fire by donning this Hunger Games skin. The creator got every last detail while making Katniss Everdeen down to her signature bow and braid.

Katniss can be downloaded here.

Link

The Link skin comes with a sword and shield decal on the back to make you feel like the Hero of Hyrule. The ears also point outwards to make you look like a true elf.

You can download the skin here.

Ghost Steve

This creepy skin turns the classic Minecraft character Steve into a hauntingly cool ghost.

Ghost Steve can be downloaded here.

Five Nights at Freddy’s characters

Try the skins of your favorite characters from the Five Night’s at Freddy’s franchise. Freddy is the face of Freddy Fazbear’s Pizzeria from the Five Night at Freddy’s series of horror titles. The creator removed individual pixels to make it look like Freddy is missing a part of his head.

You can download Freddy’s skin here. Other characters from this beloved franchise that can be downloaded include Foxy, Springtrap, Bonnie, The Puppet, and Chica.

Dream

If Dream is one of your favorite Minecraft players, consider trying out his skin for yourself. After equipping this skin, you’ll probably find yourself saying “dudududu” anytime you run and constantly looking over your shoulder for hunters.

This skin can be downloaded here.

Harry Potter

Become the boy who lived with this Minecraft skin. The creator of this skin captured important details including Harry’s scar, Gryffindor’s house colors, and realistic-looking glasses.

Harry Potter can be downloaded here.

Master Chief

Master Chief’s skin is plain looking at first glance but the closer you look, the more impressive it gets. The creator has used a wide variety of pixels to perfectly design every inch of the Chief’s power armor and has even added a small 3D jetpack.

You can download the skin here.

Technoblade

You too can be the second worst thing to ever happen to those orphans with Technoblade’s famous Minecraft skin.

Technoblade’s skin can be downloaded here.

Mario and friends

Download the skins of your favorite Mario characters. Mario’s hat on his skin has been given a unique 3D effect by the skin’s creator with a small red trim circling his head. It makes the hat feel like a real accessory and not just another part of the skin. The rest of the most popular Mario characters can also be downloaded alongside him.

You can download Mario’s skin here, Princess Peach here, Luigi here, Wario here, Waluigi here, and Bowser here.

Pokémon

Choose your favorite Pokémon and become them in Minecraft. The creators behind these skins had a difficult task translating the small creatures into a human shape, but all the end results look incredible.

Squirtle can be downloaded here, Charmander here, Pikachu here, Blastoise here, Mudkip here, and Snorlax here.

Groot

This skin is very detailed and gives players an opportunity to wander their Minecraft world as one of the Guardians of the Galaxy.

This skin can be downloaded here.

Ezio

Ezio’s cowl is separate from his head so that it feels like your face is really covered by an Assassin’s Hood. The skin is also decorated with a bunch of emblems and easter eggs from the Assassin’s Creed series.

You can download the skin here.

Scarlet Witch

Players who are a fan of Wanda Maximoff will love this skin showcasing one of her official costumes. This skin even has her crown and glowing eyes. Wearing this might even help you trap Minecraft villagers in a town if you decide to call it Westview.

You can download this skin here.

Samus

The amount of detail in Samus’ armor is insane. From the full 3D helmet to the small extra particles, the skin’s creator has captured Samus’s green glow from the games perfectly.

You can download the skin here.

Squid Game characters

The hit Netflix show boasts some iconic costumes. Play your own Squid Game with friends in Minecraft or equip these skins to show off your favorite Squid Game look.

Be a guard by downloading the skin here, be the protagonist of the show Seong Gi-Hun (456) with this skin, be the iconic Squid Game doll from the red light, green light game by downloading it here, or be Sae-Byeok (067) with this skin.

Spiderman

This Marvel-ous skin won’t allow you to actually sling webs across your Minecraft world, but it certainly looks cool.

This skin can be downloaded here.

Raphael

The creator created the bandana using multiple layers to make it look realistic so that it looks like it is moving as the character moves.

You can download the skin here.

Among Us

Play Among Us in Minecraft with your friends or simply wander around as a crewmate.

This yellow crewmate can be downloaded here, but other variations of Among Us characters by different creators are available too. A red crewmate can be downloaded here, a guardian angel crewmate here, a red imposter here, a green Christmas tree crewmate here, and a purple crewmate here.

Stormtrooper

The creator of the Stormtrooper skin has designed every piece of armor imaginable. Shoulder pads, a codpiece, and the iconic helmet have all been meticulously crafted in Minecraft style to be as authentic as possible.

You can download the skin here.

Rapunzel

The best part of this skin is the intricate and detailed flowers scattered throughout Rapunzel’s braid. If you decide to equip this skin, be careful not to get Tangled up in Rapunzel’s hair.

This skin can be downloaded here.

Darth Maul

The creator of this skin captured the look of the terrifying Sith Lord from Star Wars perfectly.

Terrify your friends by downloading this skin here.

Iron Man

The bright visuals are a mix of the comic and movie versions of Iron Man’s suit. The creator has even added two palm blasters onto the hands as an added effect so that when you hold an item, it looks like it is coming out of the palm blaster.

You can download the skin here.

Chewbacca

The immense detail the creator of this skin poured into the colors and texture on this skin really brings everyone’s favorite Wookie to life.

Chewbacca’s skin can be downloaded here.

Elsa

The creator of Elsa’s skin spent most of their time working on the hair. The braid moves perfectly with the body to make it look real. Elsa’s cape might not have any effects like the Batman skin, but it is still a nice touch.

You can download the skin here.

Bob the Builder

Considering the fact that Minecraft is a building game, what better skin to wear than the nostalgic building icon himself?

This Bob the Builder skin can be downloaded here.

Princess Leia

The skin features the Princess of the Star Wars franchise with her iconic swirling space buns.

Princess Leia can be downloaded here.