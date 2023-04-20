How to heal in Minecraft Legends

The process of healing your hero in Minecraft Legends might look a little different to anyone who’s played Minecraft. The hearts might be the same, but you’ll have to explore the world or upgrade your army to restore them instead of eating any food.

While making your way through the different biomes, you might find yourself taking damage from spiky vines, venomous plants, or falling into lava. Angry Piglins will attack bases around the Overworld and dealing with them will most likely take some hearts from your Hero.

In order to avoid dying, you have to pay attention to your inflicted damage and—most importantly—if your hearts are being replenished.

Here’s how players can heal in Minecraft Legends.

Healing in Minecraft Legends

While playing, I found two options to replenish Hero’s hearts: healing portals and mossy golems. You can just wait around as the hero heals themselves over time too.

Healing portals

When exploring, keep an eye out for a stone with a rectangle hole that has a blue glow coming out of it. It’s a healing portal, and once you get close to it, your health will immediately start to replenish until you get a full set of hearts while also healing your golems.

Healing portals are randomly placed across the biomes in the Overworld, but unfortunately for players, you can’t decide where to put one.

Mossy Golems

Mossy golems fill the support role in your army by healing you when you get within their water range. They don’t deal damage, so healing the hero is their only objective in the game.

To get a mossy golem spawner, you’ll first need to unlock the gather Iron melody, which might take a while in the campaign, but in a PvP mode, you can start using them quite quickly by building an Improvement Hub in your base.

These small creatures are the best options for healing during battle since healing portals might not be strategically placed close to the battlefield.