How to defeat The Beast in Minecraft Legends

Most of the foes you’ll need to vanquish in Minecraft Legends are fairly easy to defeat, but as you progress you’ll be asked to take on more formidable foes. One such enemy is The Beast, which is an intimidating boss Piglin that players will need to defeat, but this foe won’t go down without a fight.

Minecraft Legends takes the Piglin mob from vanilla Minecraft and expands upon it with a massive amount of unique creatures that fall under the Piglin mob type.

Most of these are small Piglins that are goofier than they are tough, but some of them are downright terrifying, like The Beast.

Screengrab by Dot Esports via Mojang Studios

Most of the actions players need to take to progress in Minecraft Legends are explained by the Hosts themselves, but how to go about vanquishing The Beast is not directly told to players. This might leave layers confused, but luckily, defeating The Beast is fairly simple once you know what you are supposed to do.

What is The Beast in Minecraft Legends?

The Beast is a horde boss Piglin players will face after working their way through the beginning part of the Minecraft Legends campaign. As players continue to eliminate Piglin outposts and help restore peace to the Overworld, the Piglin army within the Nether will grow more agitated until eventually The Beast will be sent out in response.

Screengrab by Dot Esports via Mojang Studios

Once The Beast has been summoned, which will be indicated by a cutscene, it will then continue to target a village every night until it is vanquished. It is a mighty foe and inflicts brutal damage on the villages that it targets, so players will want to get to work defeating it as quickly as possible.

How do you defeat The Beast in Minecraft Legends?

To defeat this foe, players will need to practice patience and strategy. The Beast will generally take a minimum of four nights to defeat, depending on how much time you spend focusing on it each night.

Screengrab by Dot Esports via Mojang Studios

In my experience, defeating The Beast requires a delicate balancing act as you must juggle protecting the village that it is attacking with also focusing on dealing striking blows. This is why it will take several nights to actually defeat The Beast. It took me six nights in total since a few of the nights had more than one village under attack, so I had to bounce between the one The Beast was targeting and the other one only Piglins were after.

Just like with all other planned Piglin attacks, players can check their maps to see where The Beast plans to infiltrate that night. The first step toward successfully vanquishing this enemy is to head to the targeted village as soon as possible and proceed to spend the entire day there building up solid defenses.

Lots of walls, gates, and structures are important to ensure the targeted village stays safe. It is also essential to ensure you have the maximum amount of time possible to fight this boss since The Beast will remain until the timer ends or until players defeat it.

Screengrab by Dot Esports via Mojang Studios

The Beast may look massive and scary, but its major power is compensated by a massive weakness; this foe will regularly charge forward and plow through all in its path. If you are caught in its path when it charges, you will lose nearly all of your health and may even die instantly.

As tough as this sounds, its charge is easy to dodge as the movements it makes always indicate when it is getting ready to lunge forward, which gives players ample time to move out of its way. After completing a charge, The Beast will huddle over in exhaustion. This is the perfect time for players to rally their allies and attack it.

The Beast will regularly spawn a massive army of Piglins but players hoping to defeat it as quickly as possible will want to try and focus primarily on dealing damage to The Beast instead. Placing lots of arrow towers and scatter towers around the village is a great way to ensure the Piglins get eliminated without needing to shift your focus from The Beast to them. The towers will also target The Beast and will thus aid you in knocking down its health even quicker.

Screengrab by Dot Esports via Mojang Studios

Any time The Beast plows through your walls, gates, and other defenses surrounding a village it is crucial you repair them as quickly as possible. This boss can instantly tear through just about anything and will clear a path straight to the village fountain.

To successfully defeat The Beast, you’ll also want to consider the allies you bring into battle with you carefully. You’ll want more reliable mobs rather than high-impact ones so you can fight The Beast for a longer period of time without needing to go spawn for allies.

Mobs like Zombies are great since they seem to be quite resilient and pack a lot of health while you might want to leave the Creepers at home since they quickly explode. Creepers excel at taking down structures, but you will be much better off with a mob that lasts like Zombies since they will stay alive for a long time. Skeletons are another solid ally to have while Mossy Golems are always a strong choice to ensure a healing environment.

Screengrab by Dot Esports via Mojang Studios

Players may also want to consider rallying more allies from around the world for each of the days that The Beast has a planned attack. These allies won’t cost players resources to spawn and there are many scattered around the world to collect.

Defeating The Beast may seem like a formidable task, but if players carefully strategize and play the long game then this boss will be successfully vanquished after a few in-game days have passed.