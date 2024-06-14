How to get and use Density Enchantment in Minecraft

Minecraft’s 1.21 update added plenty of new content to the game, including the new Density Enchantment. If you want to know how to get it and what it does, we’ve got the answer below.

The Tricky Trials update in Minecraft added three new Enchantments to the game, all of which can only be used on the new Mace weapon, and getting your hands on the Density Enchantment can be time-consuming.

We’re here to help, though, with our guide on everything you need to know about the Density Enchantment on Minecraft and what you need to do to get your hands on it.

What does Density do in Minecraft?

Super smash. Image via Mojang

Destiny is an Enchantment in Minecraft exclusive to the Mace that increases the amount of damage dealt when using a smash attack, a unique attack for the Mace that deals huge damage and negates any falling damage you would sustain.

The Mace in Minecraft does increased damage when using a smash attack based on how many blocks in height you have fallen, and the Density enchantment further increases the damage dealt with the attack.

There are five levels of the Density Enchantment, providing an additional 0.5 damage for each level. For example, a level five Density Enchantment provides 2.5 more damage for each block fallen—equating to two hearts.

The Density Enchantment in Minecraft is incompatible with Breach, Smite, and Bane of Arthropods.

How to get Density Enchantment in Minecraft

There are two ways of getting the Density Enchantment in Minecraft but both require some luck as there is no guaranteed method to ensure you have the specific Enchantment you are looking for.

The first option is to use an Enchanting Table. As the Density Enchantment is uncommon in the game, it may take several attempts before you get it, though it is more likely to be provided than a rarer Enchantment like Mending.

To maximize your chances of getting the best Enchantments in Minecraft, like higher levels Density levels, reach level 30 and craft 15 Bookshelves near the Enchanting Table. All Bookshelves need to be exactly two blocks away from the Enchanting Table, with one block of space between the Bookshelves and the Enchanting Table—which must be completely clear of anything, including flowers and smaller items.

Alternatively, you can get a Density Enchantment in a book as a reward from Vaults in Trial Chambers. To open these Vaults, you need a Trial Key. There is no guarantee the book will be awarded, so it may take several attempts.

