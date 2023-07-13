How to fix ‘Outdated Client’ error in Minecraft

If you’re a long-time Minecraft player like me, you’ve probably faced the very annoying “outdated client” error at least once. It’s a pesky little bug that stops you from connecting to a Minecraft server, and it can be a real downer, especially when you’re all set for a gaming session with your friends. It’s ruined mine a number of times, but don’t worry, it’s pretty easy to fix.

What is the ‘outdated client’ error in Minecraft?

First off, let’s understand what this error means. The outdated client error usually pops up when there’s a new update for Minecraft and your game version hasn’t caught up. Basically, your game and the server are not speaking the same language, and that’s why you can’t join the server. It’s different from other errors.

How to fix the ‘outdated client’ error in Minecraft

So, how do you get your game and the server on the same page? Here are some steps you can follow:

Give your Minecraft launcher a fresh start : The first thing you should do is restart your Minecraft launcher. This should force your game to update to the latest version automatically.

: The first thing you should do is restart your Minecraft launcher. This should force your game to update to the latest version automatically. Check which version you’re on : If a restart doesn’t do the trick, head over to the ‘Installations’ button in the launcher. Take a look at which version of Minecraft you’re running. If you’ve been using an older version to access a server, you might still be stuck on that. You’ll need to switch over to the most recent installation or create a new one with the latest version.

: If a restart doesn’t do the trick, head over to the ‘Installations’ button in the launcher. Take a look at which version of Minecraft you’re running. If you’ve been using an older version to access a server, you might still be stuck on that. You’ll need to switch over to the most recent installation or create a new one with the latest version. Keep the server version in mind: Some servers might be running a snapshot version of the game instead of the latest full patch. If that’s the case, you’ll need to select the latest snapshot, not the current full patch. You can do that in the ‘Installations’ menu, too.

Some servers might be running a snapshot version of the game instead of the latest full patch. If that’s the case, you’ll need to select the latest snapshot, not the current full patch. You can do that in the ‘Installations’ menu, too. Are your mods up to date?: If you’re using modded versions of the game, make sure all your mods are in sync with the server. Running different installations of Minecraft using the client is a good way to ensure you won’t run into any compatibility issues.

If you’re using modded versions of the game, make sure all your mods are in sync with the server. Running different installations of Minecraft using the client is a good way to ensure you won’t run into any compatibility issues. When all else fails, reinstall: If you’re still seeing the ‘outdated client’ error, it might be time to reinstall Minecraft. Just remember to back up any world saves, otherwise, you will lose all your progress—and there’s nothing worse.

By following these steps, you should be able to get rid of the ‘outdated client’ error and get back to your Minecraft adventures with your pals. I’ve never had to reinstall to fix it, so hopefully that’s the case for you, too.

