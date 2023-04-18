How to fix Minecraft Legends not downloading

Release days and massive content releases cause many players to install or update their games, which has been the case for Minecraft Legends. With countless players trying to install the game at the same time, some players have been unable to do so.

Given the number of platforms Minecraft Legends is available on, players will deal with different providers when they fail to install the game. While the issue could be related to their console provider, it might also be tied to Minecraft Legends’ servers.

Minecraft Legends not downloading? Here’s what to do

Restart your router.

Restart your console or game launcher on PC.

Change your DNS settings.

Turn off your VPN if it’s enabled.

Make sure that your antivirus isn’t blocking your installation process on PC.

Submit a support ticket.

Following the troubleshooting methods should generally be enough to fix any installation or download problems for Minecraft Legends. If the problem persists after applying these steps, there might be an ongoing server outage.

Check Minecraft Legends’ official Twitter account for any official announcements regarding a server outage or maintenance. If there’s such a tweet, then players will have no choice but to wait for Minecraft Legends servers to come back online.

At the time of Minecraft Legends’ release, even players who successfully downloaded the game had to deal with errors such as “Connecting to your account.” Most of these drawbacks are likely to get fixed within the next couple of days, but they can always come back in the future whenever there’s a highly-anticipated content release for the game.