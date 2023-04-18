Can you play Minecraft Legends split screen?

Minecraft Legends is an action-adventure game released by Mojang Studios, creating an adventure story in the world of the company’s popular sandbox game. Minecraft has largely gained popularity as a multiplayer game, though many have wondered if Minecraft Legends will have a split-screen co-op mode.

Minecraft Legends is a unique combination of the original game’s mount-based combat and more traditional RTS gameplay. Despite the fact that Minecraft, as well as its expansion into other genres, have been multiplayer experiences, the RTS genre very rarely offers split-screen modes.

If you are trying to see if you can hop into Minecraft Legends with a friend in a couch co-op or player-versus-player mode, this is everything that you need to know.

Does Minecraft Legends have a split-screen mode?

Minecraft Legends unfortunately does not support split-screen gameplay. This new Mojang project reimagines Minecraft’s combat system as a larger-scale RTS game. Due to this refocus on large-scale battles, Minecraft Legends’ HUD can be quite clustered, which would make it difficult to implement split screen.

Along with the previous reasoning, RTS games also require players to make real-time decisions. The infamous issue with split screen is players’ ability to screen peak in order to get a competitive advantage. This may be a nuisance in some game modes, but the tactic is almost always game-breaking for RTS titles.

Though not on the same screen, Minecraft Legends does offer some multiplayer options. Players can jump into the game’s PvP mode, where eight players are divided into two teams of four for a massive battle over resources. In order to get in on the action, players will all require a separate copy of Minecraft Legends on the same platform to play.

Minecraft Legends is unlikely to add any such split-screen mode in the future, though players can be sure to keep an eye on the game’s existing multiplayer options.