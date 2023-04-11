Can you play Minecraft Legends on Steam Deck?

Minecraft Legends is an upcoming spin-off title of the base Minecraft game. Instead of having a survival world at their disposal, players will take part in a single-player campaign that focuses on the real-time strategy to best enemy teams. There will also be a multiplayer element as well, meaning players can team up with friends and take on real enemies on the other side of a virtual battlefield.

One of the many questions that fans have before the launch of Minecraft Legends, which is slated for April 18, is whether or not it will be available on Steam Deck. The handheld PC device developed by Valve has run games more powerful than Minecraft, but Minecraft Legends is a newer iteration of the game. This could prevent it from running well on Steam Deck’s limited hardware.

Find out all that we know regarding Minecraft Legends on Steam Deck in the guide below.

Is Minecraft Legends on Steam Deck?

Luckily for the community, Minecraft Legends will be available on Steam and not just on the Minecraft website/launcher. Fans can buy Minecraft Legends for its asking price of $40 on either Steam or the official Minecraft website. There is no official confirmation regarding any Steam Deck support for the title, however.

It’s currently unknown if the title will be able to run on Steam Deck. Given the fact that it’s available on Steam and was developed with last-generation consoles in mind, though, there is a high likelihood that Steam Deck users will be able to get the game running. It also bodes well that the game will be playable on the Nintendo Switch, as the hardware in that console is comparable to Steam Deck’s specifications.

We will simply have to wait and see how well players can get Minecraft Legends to run on Steam Deck when April 18 rolls around. Fortunately, Minecraft has never been a graphics-first type of game, so fans should be able to get away with lowering their settings and resolution to achieve a more optimal experience in terms of gameplay.