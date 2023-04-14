All mounts in Minecraft Legends

Minecraft Legends is coming to five platforms on April 18, but until then, fans who will get to test out the game on one of its available platforms will be busy diving into its action-strategy-based take on the Minecraft world. While there will be some familiar mechanics like mounts, Minecraft Legends will also introduce players to new possibilities.

Each mount in Minecraft Legends will excel in a different category, making them valuable in various situations. Here is a list of all of the mounts in Minecraft Legends.

All Minecraft Legends mounts

Mount Name Specialty Beetle Beetles excel at breaching through obstructions and walls, making them a great choice for invading bases. Big Beak Big Beak is generally preferred for roaming around the map. It can double-jump and also float, making it an excellent choice for exploring the world. Horse Horse is the starting mount in Minecraft Legends, it allows players to move faster at the early stages of the game. Regal Tiger Regal Tiger in Minecraft Legends looks to be an armored upgrade to the horse. Further information regarding this mount should become available when Minecraft Legends officially releases

At the time of writing, there appears to be a total of four mounts in Minecraft Legends. There’s also a chance that players might be able to unlock more mounts via taming just like in the base game.

Are there mount skins in Minecraft Legends?

Yes, there are mount skins in Minecraft Legends, and players can acquire five of them by purchasing the Deluxe Edition of the game.

While the number of mount skins in Minecraft Legends could be limited at the earlier stages of the game’s lifecycle, more could be added to mix in future updates.