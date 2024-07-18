Image Credit: Bethesda
MCC players gathered around a cake celebrating the Ender Cup MCC event in Minecraft.
Image via Mojang
All MC Championship (MCC) Ender Cup teams

It's a big collaboration.
Noxcrew and Smajor have been running their unofficial MC Championship (MCC) Minecraft tournament for years. But now, for the first time, they’ve partnered with Minecraft for an official event. The Ender Cup is nearly here and features 10 teams competing in the special event.

This collaboration is taking place to commemorate the 15th anniversary of Minecraft, which means it’s sure to be a special celebratory event. If you’re hoping to witness this unique celebration yourself, you need to know all of the MCC Ender Cup teams so you can decide who to watch for the event.

MCC Ender Cup teams

The MCC hub decorated for the Ender Cup event.
This might be the coolest the MCC hub has ever looked. Image via Mojang

The MCC Ender Cup event is the 49th MCC event overall and follows the same format as all regular versions of this tournament, which means there are 10 competing teams made up of 40 different players.

Here are all of the teams featured in the tournament, which will be updated as they’re announced and in the event any changes are made. Only the first five teams have been shared so far, so the rest will be added when they become known.

Red Rabbits

  • HBomb94
  • CaptainSparklez
  • falsesymmetry
  • Katherine Elizabeth

Orange Ocelots

  • Hannahxxrose
  • Gem (GeminiTay)
  • aimsey
  • Cara (CaptainPuffy)

Yellow Yaks

  • Shane (FireBreathMan)
  • Solidarity
  • Scar (GoodTimesWithScar)
  • Guqqie

Lime Llamas

  • SmallishBeans
  • Grian
  • Dan (DanTDM)
  • Impulse (ImpulseSV)

Green Geckos

  • fruitberries
  • Sykkuno
  • Janet (xChocobars)
  • Blau (blaustoise)
The Decision Dome in the MCC Ender Cup event.
It’s time to gather in the Decision Dome once again. Image via Mojang

The MCC Ender Cup event will be live on July 27 at 12pm CT. Since the Ender Cup event is canon unlike events like MCC Pride 2024 and MCC Party, the team that wins will join the official list of all MCC winners and have both their win and scores throughout the games counted toward their overall totals.

While most MCC events can only be watched in a few ways, the Ender Cup has a couple of additional watch options since it’s partnered with Minecraft. If you’re planning on tuning in, you can do so by:

