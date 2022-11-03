All MC Championship (MCC) 27 Underdogs teams

Only those who have never won can participate in the event.

November’s installment of the MC Championship (MCC) tournament will introduce a new non-canon event type. The theme of the latest version of the Minecraft tournament is Underdogs and it will only feature players who have never won an MCC event.

Although it feels like the epic MCC 26 Halloween event just occurred, the MCC Underdogs tournament is already nearly here. It will take place fairly early on in November in comparison to when the tournament usually occurs and the teams are thus already being unveiled.

Image via Noxcrew

Related: MC Championship Pride (MCC) 2022 raises over $145,000 for The Trevor Project

The most recent run of MCC, which was the MCC 26 Halloween event, featured a plethora of spooky changes for the Halloween season, including team name changes that better fit the season, a special trick-or-treating event around the MCC hub players could use to gain advantages in the Decision Dome, and an abundance of frightening decorations all across the map and around the mini-games. The Halloween version of the event also featured the grand return of Parkour Warrior, which received a major refresh that fans may get to see again when MCC Underdogs airs.

Unlike most MCC events, the Underdogs version of the Minecraft tournament will be non-canon and thus will not count toward players’ overall wins and scores. This is because the event is more focused on the special theme and will likely be overall less balanced because of this.

Image via Noxcrew

The teams scheduled to be competing in the MCC 27 Underdogs event are as follows. These teams will be updated or changed as Noxcrew makes any adjustments to them in the event of substitutions or other necessary changes.

All MC Championship (MCC) 27 teams

Red Rabbits

Hannaxxrose

PearlescentMoon

Gee Nelly

LDShadowLady

Orange Ocelots

DanTDM

AntVenom

vGumiho

BaboAbe

Yellow Yaks

Jack Manifold

RTGame

RedVelvetCake

James Marriott

Lime Llamas

Gizzy Gazza

Joey Graceffa

Strawburry17

Kreekcraft

Green Geckos