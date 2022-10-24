MC Championship (MCC) 27 Underdogs hits the dome in mid-November

The MC Championships (MCC) return on a monthly basis to bring together 40 creators for an epic Minecraft tournament. Occasionally, the team behind MCC, which is Noxcrew and Smajor, decide to run special event versions of the tournament, with the newest installment being MCC Underdogs.

Other non-canon MCC events have included MCC Rising, which featured small up-and-coming creators who had never played in the event previously, MCC All-Stars, which highlighted the best of the best who had won at least one MCC previously, and MCC Pride, which has occurred twice and centered around raising money for the Trevor Project.

Image via Noxcrew

Non-canon MCC events generally have less balanced teams and don’t count toward players’ overall wins. While they do still occur as part of the official event, they shift focus to a specific event theme or an important cause.

The latest special MCC event is called MCC Underdogs and will highlight creators who have never won the event. This means that when the event takes place on Nov. 12, viewers will only see creators who have yet to win the Minecraft tournament.

MCC 27 – Underdogs hits the dome November 12th👑



Each player has never won an MCC before! I mean who doesn't love an underdog story? 🐶🏆 — MC Championship (@MCChampionship_) October 24, 2022

The MCC 27 announcement follows just two days after the spook-tacular MCC 26 Halloween event aired. MCC 26 was a canonical version of the tournament, which means that all players’ scores and wins count toward their overall totals, and featured many spooky twists with the Violet Vampires ultimately claiming victory within the event.

MCC 27 Underdogs is scheduled to take place in mid-November rather than toward the end of the month when MCC events usually occur. Thus, the community is speculating that there may possibly be two MCC events during November. One would be the non-canon MCC 27 Underdogs event while the other would be a regular MCC event and thus be MCC 28.

Image via Noxcrew

While two MCC events would make for quite an exciting month, it is highly probable that, based on usual patterns, only the MCC Underdogs event will occur during the month of November. Noxcrew and Smajor likely chose to make MCC 27 occur earlier on in the month in preparation for December’s MCC event, which will also likely be earlier on if a December MCC event does end up taking place. This shift is fitting because the end of December is generally a busy time for most due to the holiday season.

All fans can do for now is speculate but more information regarding this new special event type is sure to come in the weeks leading up to the event. Fans will learn the official lineup of the 10 teams competing in the MCC Underdogs event next week.