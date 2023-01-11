What are First Edition Marvel Snap cards? Early purchase Series 5 badges, explained

At least having spent so many Tokens before the card becomes cheaper will have its reward.

All players who acquire rare cards will have a way to express their “achievement” after those cards’ rarities decrease through Series Drops, according to Second Dinner’s blog post on Jan. 10.

A new feature announced so far as the First Edition Badge will show a sort of badge on cards that were acquired by players while in series five, but received a series drop and become more accessible. Second Dinner plans to have this feature retroactively applied and viewable across all variants and Infinity Splits of a card.

What is the First Edition Badge in Marvel Snap?

First Edition Badge is a way that Second Dinner found to reward players who invested resources or were lucky enough to get a card before it became cheaper and more accessible, and it also works as an incentive for collector players not to wait until a card becomes more common to invest your resources in it.

Each new card added to series five will be an opportunity for players to acquire the First Edition Badge, the timing for this, however, will be until they move to series four through a series drop.

There is still no preview of how this new feature will be presented, nor if it will be visible to opponents during matches. Similarly, it’s unclear whether cards pinned to the Token Shop will have their value reduced when the update hits or if the shop will have to reset.

This post will be updated as more information is shared by Second Dinner.