Somehow, two Marvel Snap players fought a 48-round Conquest match

The newest game mode in Marvel Snap, known as the Conquest mode, allows players to fight in the standard format Friendly Battles. But here, they do not need to share a code with another player, and the game’s system will be the one to do the matchmaking. And typically, matches last for five to eight rounds.

There may be cases, however, that matches could take longer than usual. But according to Reddit user calprinicus, they fought their opponent in Conquest mode for 48 rounds, which could just be the longest Conquest mode match ever in Marvel Snap.

As seen on their post on July 11, the user posted a screenshot of the beginning of their 48th round in Conquest.

“Played 48 rounds with some amazing stranger, Saturn X. Thanks for the fun evening of tie games,” the user said. “We had a few 0-power cards and negated Mansion X diffs, bar sinister, Machine World, Sewers, Negative Zone, and Necrosha.”

The user also mentioned that both they and their opponent did not get their “expected” 288 boosters, citing that it was because they were “kicked, likely due to server timeout.”

This follows our recent story about another long Conquest mode match, which lasted for 36 rounds. Both instances mainly occurred because of the multiple times both players from the matches chose the “Retreat Later” option. This will allow the round to end in a tie, with both players not losing any cubes.

Marvel Snap‘s Conquest mode is still young in the game. But it already produced some neck-and-neck competition, making the players’ experience literally a long way to go.

