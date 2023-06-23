Never say die: The longest Conquest match in Marvel Snap history just happened

Marvel Snap players are taking on the newest Conquest game mode introduced on June 21, and while most matches go for a modest five to seven rounds, players were gobsmacked to see a Reddit post from two players who went just a little bit further.

Conquest matches two Marvel Snap players in battle across multiple rounds, with each player given 10 lives, or in Marvel Snap’s case, cubes. A player claims victory if they consume all of their opponent’s cubes, meaning it takes multiple rounds for a winner to emerge.

Conquest is classified into four “ranked” tiers: Proving Grounds, Silver, Gold, and Infinity. Typically, a match in Conquest lasts for five to seven rounds, with all 10 of a player’s cubes consumed most of the time. But this wasn’t the case for Reddit user angershark, who might have taken part in the longest Conquest match in the history of Marvel Snap already—a full 36 rounds.

There weren’t any details revealed like which cards were played or whether the two competitors used a certain deck strategy, but the community was confused as to just how a Marvel Snap Conquest match could last an insane 36 rounds.

According to the user, both players chose the “Retreat Later” option multiple times. When both players choose Retreat Later, the match will end in a tie and no cubes will be consumed for either player. This led to a 36-round stalemate.

In the process, angershark received a solid 216 boosters for his troubles, but with another player pointing out that their nine-stage Conquest match lasted 40 minutes, it’s safe to say this one ran quite long—even if they were just Retreating the entire time.

More than a thousand upvotes and hundreds of comments were garnered by the post, proving that every round in Marvel Snap‘s Conquest mode can be a thrilling and lasting experience. As to whether this record could be topped? Time will tell—that is if you’ve got the time to sit there for one massively long game.

