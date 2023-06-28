Shadow King instantly turned the game upside down in this Marvel Snap play

Some cards in Marvel Snap have On Reveal effects that can change the Power of cards once activated. These abilities can instantly change the course of a match in an instant, especially if they are played in the late game. One of those is Shadow King, who can turn cards’ Power back to their base Power, which a play posted on June 25 demonstrates perfectly.

Shadow King works amazingly against cards that gain a lot of Power since he can instantly bring their Power back down no matter how much they gain. This includes cards that have the potential to become massive Power sources, such as Devil Dinosaur, Darkhawk, Black Panther, and Knull. But in the case of one Reddit user, they used Shadow King in a completely different but effectively creative way.

The player showcased a clip where Shadow King’s effect ultimately was the caveat to victory. Four copies of Sentry were played in Bar Sinister on turn four, which resulted in the creation of four Voids in the location to the right. The four Voids—with negative 10-Power each—became one card since they were placed in the Klyntar location, setting their total Power to negative 40 in the process.

Related: Best Spider-Man 2099 decks in Marvel Snap

The negative 40-Power Symbiote clone in Klyntar made the location all but lost. But with Shadow King’s ability, the Power of the Symbiote clone was set back to zero, and the player’s other cards easily carried them to victory at Klyntar. This surprised the opponent, and the location victory was enough to secure the player the victory.

Many players praised the creative use of Shadow King, with one pointing out how the meta has shifted and his newfound strength against the likes of popular meta-stompers like Sera Control and Black Panther.

Other players were utterly confused by the deck and card combo, but Shadow King is certainly beginning to see more use as a utility piece in a variety of decks.

Cards like Shadow King have some of the most game-changing abilities in all of Marvel Snap. It’s important to watch out for those effects, especially if you can’t define your opponent’s deck until the late game.

About the author