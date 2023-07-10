Phoenix Force revives Marvel Snap’s most-hated card in lucky play

Marvel Snap‘s July season, Rise of the Phoenix, brings forth the Phoenix Force. Currently, it is the only known card to revive a destroyed unit in the game, making it a useful tool for Destroy decks, as well as for Move decks since it grants the revived unit the ability to move once per turn. It’s also being used for more devilish, tricksy tactics.

In the case of Reddit user Vegabomb91, they revived the game’s most hated card – Galactus.

As seen on their post on July 6, they played Phoenix Force on turn six, reviving a Galactus previously destroyed by Carnage. This triggered the devourer of worlds’ ability, destroying the other two locations and winning Vegabomb91 the match.

How Phoenix Force works with Galactus

The post garnered more than 1,300 upvotes, as well as praises from other players. The user also explained in the comments how the Phoenix Force-Galactus play happened. Wave was played by their opponent on turn three, allowing the user to Galactus on turn four on the X-Mansion location. This was followed by Carnage on turn five, eventually destroying both Galactus and the X-Mansion-created Spider-Ham.

Related: Best Galactus decks in Marvel Snap (July 2023)

Their opponent probably thought they were free of Galactus, but luckily, Phoenix Force revived him and not the Ham. Indeed, creativity plus luck often equals success, and Galactus being revived made Vegabomb’s win a pretty memorable one.

Some of the best targets for the Phoenix Force’s ability include cards that gain additional Power when moved, such as Human Torch, Dagger, and Vulture. Multiple Man is also a great target, since it can leave a nine-Power copy of itself on the original location it is placed when it moves to another location. If you want to make the most out of Phoenix Force, we’ve got some fantastic decks for you to try out.

About the author