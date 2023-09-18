New Spider-Man 2 feature will make getting around New York easier, and fans are delighted

Spider-Man fans can’t wait for Oct. 20 and the release of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. With the launch of the game just around the corner, Insomniac Games developers are showcasing more and more features, and recently, it was confirmed you will be able to traverse New York City even easier, and players are delighted.

Content creator Caboose informed on Twitter on Sept. 17 that players will be able to slingshot anywhere on the map in Spider-Man 2, not just on certain rooftops. The news immediately made it to Reddit, where players shared their excitement about the feature, and the game overall.

I've never been happier to be wrong as I was informed yesterday that you CAN slingshot wherever you want in #SpiderMan2PS5! It's just the dedicated slingshot areas on certain rooftops are a stronger slingshot.



Insomniac Games really thought of E V E R Y T H I N G. pic.twitter.com/YmHknBLGe1 — Eren | Caboose (@CabooseEK) September 17, 2023

“Awesome,” one of the top comments reads. “They are really just checking boxes off,” another one added, and it’s tough to disagree. After Spider-Man and Spider-Man: Miles Morales, fans begged Insomniac to add a few features in the next entry in the franchise. Slingshotting was one of them, and it’s truly brilliant to see developers listen to their fanbase.

With the addition of Brooklyn and Queens to Spider-Man 2’s map, we will have tons of areas to explore and activities to dive into. Web-swinging around Manhattan filled with skyscrapers was quite easy, but with the new areas, slingshotting and using web-wings will surely come in handy.

It’s hard not to feel like Spider-Man and comic book fans are about to have the best month of 2023. The newest entry of adventures in the lives of Peter Parker and Miles Morales will bring us tons of the features and villains we were hoping for, including the Lizard, Kraven the Hunter, Venom, symbiote suit, Harry Osborn, and possibly Mysterio, just to name a few.

We just have to wait a little longer, but not too long, thankfully. The game is a month away from its release on Oct. 20.

