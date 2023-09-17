Spider-Man 2 to launch with multiple graphics modes and frame rate options—including ray tracing

Following Sony’s Sept. 14 State of Play, which revealed more details and information about the October release of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, developer Insomniac Games has confirmed the PlayStation version of the title will arrive with multiple frame rate options and ray tracing.

Alongside story details about the game, including the new locations in New York City being added, the varied number of suits, the mission structure, and more, Insomniac announced Spider-Man 2 will be playable in 30FPS, 40FPS, and 60FPS, and every frame rate mode will include ray tracing. This was later confirmed by a Sept. 16 Twitter post from Insomniac director of community and marketing James Stevenson.

30 fps, 40 fps, and 60fps. All with ray-tracing 😏 https://t.co/oH5X6ybkUr — James Stevenson (@JamesStevenson) September 15, 2023

Ray tracing is a lighting technique in games that adds a level of realism with great vibrancy and detailed reflections. Spider-Man 2 will use ray tracing regardless of the player’s chosen FPS and performance options at launch, which is excellent news for PS5 players looking to dive right into New York’s bustling streets to tackle crime the Spidey way.

Additionally, in a Sept. 16 interview with IGN, Insomniac’s director of core technology Mike Fitzgerald said Spider-Man 2 will include a dynamic resolution that will “leverage the players’ preference about how they want to play the game,” maximizing every element and feature of their display and console and enhancing player experience. If it’s anything like 2018’s prequel title Marvel’s Spider-Man, fans will be chomping at the bit to suit up once again.

Spider-Man 2 will also feature incredibly fast character switching between the two protagonists, Miles and Peter, several new mechanics, locations, and plenty more about our web-slinging, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man. With what we’ve seen so far, the game looks incredible and may be one of the most promising games this year that may even surpass its highly-rated predecessor.

Spider-Man 2 is set to release on Oct. 25 and will be available to play exclusively on the PS5. PC players will have to wait, unfortunately; the title won’t be launching on PC this year but Sony and Insomniac won’t rule out a platform release down the track, which is what we saw happen with the game’s 2018 prequel.

