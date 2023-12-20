Marvel Snap’s Winterverse event offers variants, free daily login rewards, and more for the holidays

It’s been a fun year for Marvel Snap players, and the last few weeks of 2023 are full of some more goodies for loyal players.

Marvel Snap’s Winterverse event began today, offering some winter-themed freebies and fun for those who enjoy snapping their days away and collecting the game’s many cards and variants while climbing the ranked ladder or dominating Conquest games.

Make sure to log in every day! Image via Nuverse

Starting today, there’s a new round of Twitch viewership drops. Just by watching Marvel Snap on Twitch, players can earn boosters, credits, and a mystery variant. But the freebies only begin there.

Marvel Snap free rewards

Today also marks the beginning of 14 straight days of free daily login rewards. As seen in the image above, Snap players only need to log in to receive free stuff. Over 14 days, Snap is giving away 1,000 Credits, 600 Gold, 130 random boosters, a “Holly And Also Jolly” title, and Magneto items.

The highlights are an awesome Magneto variant on Dec. 25, 155 Magneto boosters on Dec. 26, and a Magneto avatar on Dec. 31. The final item is a premium mystery variant for those who log in on Jan. 2.

Christmas Day will also bring the return of a Winterverse variant shop takeover. Starting at 1pm CT on Dec. 25, the in-game shop will feature winter-themed variants in the shop, including cards like Patriot, Ebony Maw, Abomination, Rogue, and more.

Snap dev Second Dinner also announced this week that the game will be getting its first Series Drop in over six months, making some cards more accessible to new players than ever before.

The Magneto variant is awesome. Image via Nuverse

Marvel Snap’s current season, Hellfire Gala, will run until the new season begins on Jan. 3. Data mines have shown the January 2024 season will feature Hulk’s son, Skaar, and other Planet Hulk-themed cards like The Grandmaster and Caiera.