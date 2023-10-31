Marvel Snap January 2024 season leak: Skaar, Planet Hulk, new variants, and more

Marvel Snap’s monthly update dropped on Halloween 2023 and is full of data mined treats for fans of the game, especially those who enjoy Hulk and his friends.

Hulk’s space adventures on the planet Sakaar is a fan-favorite storyline for the big green guy, and now he and his friends are celebrating the occasion with Marvel Snap’s upcoming season to kick off 2024 in January. And we know about all of it thanks to data mines.

Snap’s Halloween update was almost-instantly data mined by Snap.fan and others, and the contents of January’s season have now been revealed. Get ready to head to Sakaar and meet Skaar, Hulk’s son.

Marvel Snap January 2024 season: Planet Hulk

Hulk Smash in Space. Image via Snap.fan

Skaar is just the beginning. The January 2024 season of Snap will also add five new cards to Series Five and Series Four, including some favorites from Marvel movies.

Marvel Snap January 2024 season pass

Season pass card: Skaar

Skaar from Sakaar. Image via Snap.fan

Marvel Snap Skaar abilities

Card stats: 6 Cost, 11 Power

6 Cost, 11 Power Card text: Costs 2 less for each of your cards that has 10 or more Power.

Skaar is the son of the Hulk and Caiera the Oldstrong, and was born on the planet Sakaar during the Hulk’s adventures there in the Planet Hulk storyline in Marvel Comics.

We got a taste of the story in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Thor: Ragnarok, and Skaar even made his debut at the very end of the She-Hulk Disney Plus series, teasing his further involvement in future movies and projects.

Leaked art shows some sweet variants. Image via Snap.fan

The season pass leaks also tease variants for Skaar, Hulk, and Silver Surfer, along with cardbacks themed around Hulk and Sakaar, and avatars to go with them.

Marvel Snap January 2024 season: All new cards

All of the cards set to be added during January are Hulk and Planet Hulk-themed.

Caiera

She protects, but also attacks. Image via Snap.fan

Card stats: 3 Cost, 4 Power

3 Cost, 4 Power Card text: Ongoing: Your 1 and 6-Cost cards can’t be destroyed.

Hercules

The son of Zeus. Image via Snap.fan

Card stats: 4 Cost, 6 Power

4 Cost, 6 Power Card text: The first time another card moves here each turn, move it to another location.

Grandmaster

Jeff Goldblum lookin’ good. Image via Snap.fan

Card stats: 2 Cost, 0 Power

2 Cost, 0 Power Card text: On Reveal: Move one of your other On Reveal cards here to the middle location. Its ability happens again.

Miek

Miek is not meek. Image via Snap.fan

Card stats: 1 Cost, 1 Power

1 Cost, 1 Power Card text: After each turn, if you discarded any cards, gain +1 Power for each and move.

Beta Ray Bill

Thor’s equal? Image via Snap.fan

Card stats: 4 Cost, 5 Power

4 Cost, 5 Power Card text: On Reveal: Shuffle Stormbreaker into your deck. (Stormbreaker: Double Beta Ray Bill’s Power.)

Marvel Snap January 2024 season: New locations

Great Portal

“Add a random card with 10 or more Power to your hand.”

Crown City

“Whoever is winning here gets +4 Power at adjacent locations.”