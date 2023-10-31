If you’ve been watching the new season of the Disney Plus series Loki, two characters very familiar to you have just gotten some massive changes in the latest Marvel Snap update.

Mobius M. Mobius and Ravonna Renslayer have the biggest changes in the monthly patch, which also adds quality of life updates to things like Spotlight Caches and adding voiceover to existing cards.

Marvel Snap Oct. 31 update patch notes

Mobius got hit hard. The formerly Ongoing card that made it so your card costs can’t be increase and opponent costs can’t be reduced has been re-worked entirely. His card text now reads “On Reveal: Until the end of next turn, your Costs can’t be increased and your opponent’s Costs can’t be reduced.”

“Mobius M. Mobius has had a massive impact on the metagame, forcing a changing of the guard among top decks that saw perennial powerhouses like Zabu, Sera, and Death fall from grace in favor of decks that could push Power by just playing cards for their normal Energy Costs,” Second Dinner said in the patch notes, first posted on Discord. “While we were eager to see the world Mobius would create, we expected to make an adjustment down the road in order to welcome cost reduction strategies back into the sunlight.”

Mobius’s reckoning is here, and Second Dinner said it’s “shifting Mobius to provide a temporary counter that requires good timing to maximize the effect.”

Renslayer, meanwhile, has gotten a nice change. Her ability text stays the same (Ongoing: Your cards with one or less Power cost one less), but she’s gone from three cost, three power to two cost, one power.

“Ravonna released on the weak side, and Mobius’s release immediately afterward put additional pressure on her decks,” the developer said. “This is the sort of adjustment we’d normally be happy to make via an OTA, but we’ve waited until this patch because of Mobius. While Mobius was Ongoing, Ravonna buffs wouldn’t be as impactful as we’d like, so we’re hoping this change and its timing gives her an opportunity to succeed.”

Controversial card Wave has gotten yet another change, to both her power and her ability text. She’s gotten an increase in two power to five, and her text has been changed from “all cards cost four until the end of next turn” to “On Reveal: All cards cost a maximum of four until the end of next turn.”

“Wave will no longer increase card costs at all, just reduce cards that cost five or more to a maximum of four,” Second Dinner said. “Because this effect is beneficial to both players, we’re improving her from three/three to three/five.”

The last major change is to Negasonic Teenage Warhead, who goes from three cost, five power, to three cost, two power, but with a much better ability. She will now only destroy the enemy card played next, instead of destroying either side’s next card played.

The full patch notes can be found on the Marvel Snap website.