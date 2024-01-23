Marvel Snap’s newest Series 5 card is Jeff Goldblum’s unforgettable MCU character

And it looks like a good one, too.

Marvel Snap’s January 2024 season is wearing on with another new card today, and it may be the best one of the lot.

Grand Master is another Planet Hulk character from Sakaar, the home of this season’s cards and the setting for the Thor Ragnarok film. The iconic Jeff Goldblum gave a very memorable portrayal of the character then, and the character is now ready to stir things up in the card battler as well.

Here’s everything to know about Marvel Snap’s new Series Five card for Jan. 23, 2024: Grand Master.

Marvel Snap new Series 5 card: Grand Master

Jeff Goldblum variant when? Image via Second Dinner

Card stats: Two cost, zero power

Two cost, zero power Card text: “On Reveal: Move one of your other On Reveal cards here to the middle location. Its ability happens again.”

As a zero-power card, Grand Master’s true potential comes from his ability. And at just two cost, he’s cheap.

Grand Master will trigger the On Reveal ability of a card for a second time, creating some potentially powerful combinations. Some of Snap’s best cards in general are On Reveals, so there’s big potential for him to change games at any point throughout a match.

With zero power, Grand Master may find himself in Mr. Negative decks to start out, but he may just end up being a really solid two-drop card overall that fits into a vast number of decks. Just imagine him combining with On Reveal cards like Ironheart, Gamora, or Silver Surfer. There’s a ton of possible combos here.

As an On Reveal himself, however, Cosmo will immediately shut down Grand Master and potentially any other card he triggers. Don’t be surprised to see the dog popping up at middle locations for the next few weeks if Grand Master is as good as everyone in the community is thinking he will be.