Marvel Snap’s newest card is one of the X-Men who can move or destroy enemies

Marvel Snap’s Avengers vs. X-Men season is continuing this week with another new card for the mutant squadron.

Cannonball is the latest Series Five card in the game, and one that has the ability to fit into two archetypes, while likely just becoming a decent five-cost card that can fit in as good power for a late-game play.

Real name Sam Guthrie, Cannonball is a mutant who’s able to launch himself at high speeds and become invulnerable, kind of like his namesake, and his ability in Marvel Snap is similar. He’s often been shown as a member of the New Mutants team alongside characters like Mirage, Sunspot, Wolfsbane, and Magik.

Here’s everything to know about Marvel Snap’s newest card, the X-Men Cannonball.

Marvel Snap new Series 5 card: Cannonball

Zoom. Image via Second Dinner

Card stats: Five cost, eight power

Five cost, eight power Card text: “On Reveal: Move the highest-Power enemy card here away. If you can’t, destroy it with a Rock.”

As a card that moves an enemy’s card out of the location he’s played in, Cannonball seems kind of like a better version of Stegron. His ability is similar but opposite to other cards such as Aero, Magneto, and Polaris.

This means he’ll have decent synergy with cards like Kraven and Kingpin, who both benefit from cards being moved to their location, albeit in different ways. But if a card can’t move, he’ll replace it with a rock, clogging up that lane, so he may also find a home alongside other cards in junk decks.

At five cost and eight power, though, Cannonball is likely just a strong addition to any kind of deck that needs a late-game play and isn’t playing one of Snap’s other top-tier five-cost cards.

Cannonball can be acquired this week in the Token Shop for 6,000 Collector’s Tokens or in Spotlight Caches.

