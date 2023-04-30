Stegron shows off destructive combo with Kingpin in this Marvel Snap play

Stegron is the newest card added to Marvel Snap. It is based on the character from the Marvel comics, Dr. Vincent Stegron, who injected himself with Stegosaurus DNA. So, there is no doubt that its ability in the game is somewhat inspired by one of Stegron’s superpowers, which is to control other dinosaurs. And where can it be best showcased? None other than Bar Sinister alongside the help of Kingpin.

Stegron is a four-cost, five-Power card with the ability that reads “On Reveal: Move an enemy card from here to another location.” Kingpin can destroy the cards that were moved on the location where it is placed. This combo is a decent strategy in Marvel Snap where the card Stegron moves could be destroyed by Kingpin. But playing Stegron in Bar Sinister is a whole different story.

Stegron’s strength was greatly displayed in the video clip posted by user 650fosho on Reddit. It showed how the player used Stegron on Bar Sinister. This location fills itself with three more copies of card played here. In the user’s case, a total of four Stegrons appeared in Bar Sinister. These then moved the four copies of She-Hulk on the opponent’s side of the location to the Flooded location where Kingpin is placed. And this caused mayhem in the game.

The four Stegrons move the four She-Hulks on the flooded location, eventually destroying all of themwith Kingpin’s help. This resulted into a lopsided victory for the side of 650fosho. Poor She-Hulks, Stegron really dominated Bar Sinister in this one.