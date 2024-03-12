Marvel Snap’s newest card Mockingbird is an immediate contender for a top-tier 5-cost

Marvel Snap’s Avengers vs. X-Men season is wearing on with another weekly card to join its ever-growing roster, but this one may be monumental.

The X-Men were up first with Hope Summers and Pixie, but now it’s the Avengers’ turn with S.H.I.E.L.D. agent Bobbi Morse, also known as Mockingbird. And she’s quickly rising up the hype ranks as potentially one of the best five-cost cards in the game, period.

Here’s everything to know about Marvel Snap’s new Series Five card, Mockingbird.

Marvel Snap new card for March 12: Mockingbird

Card stats: Five cost, nine power

Five cost, nine power Card text: “Costs one less for each card you have in play that didn’t start in your deck.”

Mockingbird is going to be an extremely flexible card with some really solid power, and she can be enabled by a number of different scenarios.

Just think about it: How many cards in Snap put cards into play that didn’t start in your deck, and how many cards add cards to your hand or deck that didn’t start there? It’s a lot. So she’ll slot into some already-existing decks quite easily but is also just a strong nine-power card at five energy.

Immediately, Thanos comes to mind. Each Infinity Stone in play will subtract her cost because they’re added into the deck when the game begins but don’t start there. With six stones joining the deck, and the objective to play the stones, Mockingbird becomes a fast fit in that archetype.

Squirrel Girl alone, a one-cost card, will knock two power off her cost and bring her to a three/nine, Debris will subtract two, Brood will subtract two, and so on, thus allowing you the flexibility to play out big power for a cheap cost. And then there are cards that give you new ones, like Cable, Agent 13, Swarm, Nick Fury, and many others.

Mobius M. Mobius will be her worst nightmare. Owen Wilson’s character from the Loki Disney Plus series will prevent any cost reduction from happening, so don’t be surprised to see his play rate jump up a bit this month.

Mockingbird is available this week in Spotlight Caches or in the Token Shop for 6,000 Collector’s Tokens.