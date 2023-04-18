The latest Marvel Snap card is one of the game’s most anticipated in a long time—and the hype is mostly because of just how damn cute it is.

Jeff the Baby Land Shark is Snap’s newest addition to Series Five, now available for players to collect and use. And while he is indeed adorable, Jeff’s ability also makes him one of the most unique and potentially fun cards in the game.

In Marvel comics lore, Jeff is a baby shark that can walk on land. The name kind of says it all, huh? He was originally adopted by Gwenpool, later found himself in the care of Elsa Bloodstone, and he’s now most-known as a sidekick and friend of none other than Deadpool.

Nothing can stop Jeff. Literally. There is no card in the game that will stop Jeff from using his ability, making him one of the rarest kinds of cards in the game. Since his ability is not On Going or On Reveal, there’s nothing to counter him from doing what he wants to do.

Here’s all the details about the newest and most adorable card in Marvel Snap.

Jeff the Baby Land Shark in Marvel Snap

Image via Marvel Snap

Card stats: Two Energy, three Power

Two Energy, three Power Card text: You can move this once. Nothing can stop you from moving or playing this to any location.

When Jeff wants to move, Jeff will move. Not even Professor X can stop him. The very popular Charles Xavier play to lock down a location and auto-win that lane can now be countered by Jeff and his three power. Spider-Man’s ability of webbing up a location can also be completely countered by Jeff.

Jeff can also be played at any location. This includes locations like Sanctum Sanctorum or Miniaturized Lab, meaning Jeff will be a must-play during certain Hot or Featured Location periods. And he seems like he’s just a solid two-drop overall in a variety of decks thanks to his special ability.

How to get Jeff the Baby Land Shark in Marvel Snap

Jeff the Baby Land Shark can be secured in the Token Shop for 6,000 Collector’s Tokens, or on the Collection Level track for any player who’s completed both Series Three and Series Four.

Jeff will remain in Series Five for two months until he drops into Series Four in June. He will then drop to Series Three in September, so the wait will be a long one for players who don’t have the tokens.

Marvel Snap’s Animals Assemble season is ongoing now.