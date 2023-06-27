Marvel Snap’s latest Spider-Verse card is a boost to both Move and Destroy decks alike

The Spider-Verse is full of all sorts of spider-people from different universes and backgrounds, and the latest to join Marvel Snap is one of the most futuristic and menacing.

Spider-Man 2099 is available now as a new Series Four card in Snap, and he’s one of the more interesting and exciting cards added to the game in recent memory. And it’s a fitting arrival, as he was a featured character in the excellent Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse movie that released earlier this month.

While most Marvel Snap cards feature a specific archetype, 2099 offers the ability to buff two completely different kinds of decks, as well as just being a solid overall card when it comes to cost and power.

Here’s everything to know about Miguel O’Hara, also known as Spider-Man 2099, in Marvel Snap.

New Marvel Snap Series 5 card: Spider-Man 2099

Spider-Man 2099 boasts boast six damage and a powerful ability. Image via Nuverse

Card stats: 4 Cost, 6 Power

The first time this moves to a location, destroy an enemy card there.

Spider-Man 2099 should find his way into a variety of different decks since he triggers two completely different archetypes, but should mostly be a boost to Move decks, as has been the trend for June’s Spider-Verse season.

2099 will combo quite easily with Move cards like Iron Fist, Ghost-Spider, Heimdall, and Dr. Strange to create an opportunity to snipe some of the enemy’s best cards at that location. And at a 4/6, he’s just a decent value on top of the negation he brings.

He can also slide nicely into Destroy decks to buff cards that benefit from destroying cards, such as Death and Knull. He will need a combo card, like one of those mentioned above, but it could make for some fun and surprising plays.

Spider-Man 2099 is the final card of June’s Spider-Verse themed season. Leaks point to the new season of Snap beginning next week, featuring cards like Jean Grey, Phoenix Force, Echo, and Legion.

Another new card that’s a direct-to-Series Four drop like Spider-Ham before him, Spider-Man 2099 can be bought in the Token Shop now for 3,000 Collector’s Tokens.

